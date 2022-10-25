Read full article on original website
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like the smart Android buy
Rumored specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Gizmodo
Samsung Explains When Android 13 Will Rollout to Galaxy Devices
When Apple launches a software update on the iPhone, everyone gets it simultaneously. But on the Android side of things, it’s dependent on individual manufacturers. For instance, Samsung’s Android 13 update wasn’t announced until two weeks ago, nearly two months after Google debuted it for the Pixel devices. It’s only now we’re learning when each device will get its bump.
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Digital Trends
Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?
Huawei is updating its MateStation X with an all-new form factor, according to a leak on Weibo. The new desktop PC has an iMac-esque form factor, but with a 3:2 screen. The leak, from a Weibo user named Uncle Mountain, dropped another bombshell — Huawei is ditching AMD hardware for Intel in the new MateStation X. The previous generation of this all-in-one desktop used a laptop-class AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which was notably underpowered.
Phone Arena
This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow
After placing nearly all of its eggs in the Moto G basket for a couple of years and managing to boost its overall smartphone shipments both around the world and in the crucial US market primarily thanks to the success of this mid-range product lineup, Motorola appears to be focusing more and more on the Edge family these days.
techunwrapped.com
The Galaxy Fold will no longer receive new versions of Android, end clap for Samsung’s first foldable
Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Fold will no longer receive major Android updates. The Korean giant’s first foldable device will receive patches and security updates for at least another year. On the other hand, it will never go under Android 13, not through Samsung’s One UI 5.0 overlay anyway.
This cheap Android phone charges to 100% in just nine minutes
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition is packed with features that defy its' price point
yankodesign.com
Samsung launches China-specific ‘luxury’ versions of their foldables, called the W23 and W23 Flip
It seems like China is the place to be if you’re a fan of foldables. While the flexible smartphone trend hasn’t really caught fire globally, it looks like the Asians have an affinity for bending electronics. Samsung just announced two foldables that will be exclusive to their Chinese audience. Dubbed the W23 and the W23 Flip, the smartphones are ‘high-end’ versions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Priced at 9,999 yuan (US$1,386) and 15,999 yuan (US$2,217), respectively, the models have higher specs than their global counterparts and come with a modified design that showcases golden accents, a China-specific theme, and even a redesigned S-Pen with black and gold highlights.
Which iPad Model Should You Get? Late 2022 Update
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If you are considering buying a new tablet or upgrading your iPad after several years, you may find that you have many more options than before. The latest iPad Pro models differ in more than size, the 6th-gen iPad Mini is still around, and the new 10th-gen iPad isn't a direct replacement to the 9th-gen iPad that's still on sale, but it is an interesting alternative to the 5th-gen iPad Air.
More Android connectivity features headed to Windows 11
In brief: Even before it launched, Microsoft was promising to bring Android connectivity to Windows 11 to offer users a similar functionality that iPhone customers have long enjoyed with Macs. A new look at a developer roadmap sheds more light on the Android elements heading to the Windows experience. A...
Apple Insider
10.9-inch iPad review roundup: Strange compromises, oddly placed in Apple's lineup
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Reviews are in for the new10.9-inch iPad, with it being called a great tablet with multiple compromises that place it in a weird spot in the lineup. Apple announced the 10.9-inch iPad via a...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 just got schooled by the Motorola Razr
Foldable phone fans now have a much more appealing choice
techunwrapped.com
The rollable iPad will arrive in 2024, long before a $2,500 foldable iPhone
The experts seem to agree on one point: the foldable or rollable iPhone is not for now. Before that, we could see a flexible iPad land in 2024. It would add to the confusion for potential Macbook Pro and other Macbook Air buyers. CCS Insight has made a bold prediction....
Apple said to be testing multiple Mac Pro configurations including one with 48 CPU cores
In a nutshell: The next version of Apple's high-end Mac Pro is expected to be the first to feature Apple Silicon. Apple insider Mark Gurman believes the Mac Pro could be offered with multiple chip options that are at least two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max and has affectionately dubbed them the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. These chips are said to feature 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, alongside 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of system memory.
pocketnow.com
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer can go from flat to fully charged in just 9 minutes
Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi Note 12 Explorer smartphone, which is essentially the same phone as the simultaneously unveiled Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The main reason the Redmi Note 12 Explorer is making headlines isn’t due to its massive 200MP primary camera sensor, but because it’s the first device to support the new 210W Xiaomi proprietary charging technology, which allows the device to top up in just 9 minutes.
TechSpot
