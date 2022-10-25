SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say that the lockdown was prompted likely by a prank call and, while police were still on scene, they are about the clear the building after nothing suspicious was found. Police say all students and staff are safe but they are closing the school for the day. Parents were asked to pick up their children at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 910 Lagonda Ave. Parents were asked to avoid the school.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO