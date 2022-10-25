Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Downtown Dayton hotel to close
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The closure of a downtown hospitality option which is seen as convenient for many visitors could have a major impact. This includes the loss of jobs and fewer places to stay in the city core. The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton...
dayton247now.com
Dayton hosts November's First Friday celebration
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The holiday season is fast approaching and downtown Dayton plans to celebrate with the November’s First Friday: Dayton Holiday Festival!. On Friday, November 4, from 5 to 10 p.m., residents from across the Miami Valley can head to downtown Dayton to experience a variety of art, dining, entertainment, and shopping options to get into the holiday spirit.
dayton247now.com
SPARK Great Futures event raises $600,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With more than $600,000 raised, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton's second annual SPARK Great Futures event has reached its fundraising target and will be able to offer the children of west Dayton high-quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education programming. Additionally, this funding...
dayton247now.com
Here are the latest tenant happenings at The Greene
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Jerry Weller, general manager of The Greene, wants people to know there’s a lot going on at the lifestyle center. This includes a bevy of new tenants slated for the Beavercreek retail/office and residential center. Yet, in the recent and current retail landscape,...
dayton247now.com
Nonprofit giving UD fans chance to engage in NIL era
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's been 15 months since college sports began an era of student-athletes benefitting from name, image, and likeness (NIL). In that time, multiple student-athletes have partnered with various businesses. On Wednesday, one local nonprofit announced an initiative for fans to participate in the NIL with University...
dayton247now.com
Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow returns to the Grafton Hill Greek Orthodox Church
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The "Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow" returns to the Grafton Hill Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25, from 6-10 p.m. Visitors can enjoy nearly 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns, featuring faces of the traditional smile, to the not so traditional. "This year, the...
dayton247now.com
Kettering residents to vote on 5.99mill school operating levy
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) --In Kettering, the fate of school funding rests on the ballot, a 5.99 mill operating levy. “Education is just so important to help people get ahead in their lives,” said Elaine Gaglione, a Kettering resident. The Gagliones voted early and have already voted in favor of...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's seeing "exceptionally high numbers of RSV"
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Children's is seeing a spike in RSV and other respiratory illnesses. RSV can be life threatening for young children and older adults. Dr. David Roer, with Pediatric Associates of Dayton, said his patient volume has been through the roof the past couple weeks with kids testing positive for RSV, flu, and croup. Sometimes, testing positive for all three at once.
dayton247now.com
City of Trotwood attempts to pass income tax levy for a second time
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood is asking for residents to approve an income tax levy. “This is a proposed five-year temporary increase of 0.5% of our earned income,” said Stephanie Kellum, the Deputy City Manager. The money will help cover more ground when it comes to...
dayton247now.com
Demolition deal in Kettering geared toward fixing up a building vacant for years
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- In Kettering, a new demolition deal is geared toward fixing up a building that has been vacant for years. At the northeast corner of Stroop and Marshall, the Food Mart has been vacant for years. The city's Planning and Development Director, Tom Robillard, says the city...
dayton247now.com
Greater Dayton RTA providing free rides for voters on Election Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Need a ride to vote? The Greater Dayton RTA says it will provide free rides to anyone on their fixed routes or paratransit services. Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, RTA’s trip-planning mobile application, to find the bus stop closest to their polling place. The app is free to download and available to both Android and Apple users.
dayton247now.com
Springfield Police: Likely prank call prompts lockdown at Catholic school
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say that the lockdown was prompted likely by a prank call and, while police were still on scene, they are about the clear the building after nothing suspicious was found. Police say all students and staff are safe but they are closing the school for the day. Parents were asked to pick up their children at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 910 Lagonda Ave. Parents were asked to avoid the school.
dayton247now.com
Local law enforcement joins forces to combat rise in vehicle thefts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several local law enforcement agencies have joined forces to combat a "tremendous increase in stolen cars," Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said Wednesday. Afzal said the thefts are a regional issue affecting not just Dayton but the entire county. He said collaborating with other departments will...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's Hospital experiences high volume of RSV cases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Due to an increase in RSV and other respiratory illnesses, Dayton Children's Hospital is seeing unusually high numbers of families visiting the hospital's emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and Kids Express locations. In light of the rise in cases, Dayton Children's is warning parents to expect...
dayton247now.com
Search underway in Butler County pond for suspect attempting to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search was underway in a Butler County pond for a suspect who attempted to elude police on Thursday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) was in St. Clair Township looking for a male who was last seen jumping into a pond but was not observed getting out.
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg man accused of making terroristic threats at Miami University
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKRC) -- Something a Miami University student posted on social media leads to a felony charge. The man is accused of threatening to go on a shooting spree during Miami’s Family Weekend last Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Paul James Walker Jr. of Miamisburg reportedly admitted making the...
dayton247now.com
Nation's Report Card scores are low across the state, local educators blame COVID-19
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- "The Nation's Report Card" shows 2022 test results for 4th and 8th graders across the country. Not one state saw an improvement in their average test scores compared to 2019 numbers. Researchers typically say a 10-point gain or drop is about equal to about a year...
dayton247now.com
Dayton man sentenced to 11 years in prison for deadly "sucker punch" at grocery store
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell, Sr., of Dayton, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and given a sentence of at least 11 years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. On the night of Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Dayton Police were called in...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Crews pull truck out of apartment building after crash that injured 4
UPDATE: Four people were injured and many others have been displaced after a pickup truck barreled into an apartment complex on Thursday. "We had a pickup truck that lost control coming down Wayne Ave, went off onto the sidewalk and struck an apartment building, the truck went about half way inside the apartment building, causing quite a bit of damage to it. When we got here, we found two people laying in the front yard and report of two others possibly underneath the truck," said District Fire Chief Fred Haney.
dayton247now.com
UD's Chisholm Named Campbell Trophy Finalist
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - University of Dayton senior running back Jake Chisholm was named one of 15 finalists Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award, which goes to the best scholar-athlete in college football, is often referred to as the "academic Heisman." Chisholm,, a pre-med major from Union,...
