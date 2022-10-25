Read full article on original website
Heavy police presence expected at Oregon District Hauntfest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A heavy police presence is expected for Saturday's Hauntfest. Dayton Police Lt. Stephen Clark said several officers have been contracted for this private event. Hauntfest, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is billed as the "biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley." Admission ($10 presale...
SPARK Great Futures event raises $600,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With more than $600,000 raised, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton's second annual SPARK Great Futures event has reached its fundraising target and will be able to offer the children of west Dayton high-quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education programming. Additionally, this funding...
Downtown Dayton hotel to close
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The closure of a downtown hospitality option which is seen as convenient for many visitors could have a major impact. This includes the loss of jobs and fewer places to stay in the city core. The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton...
White Castle celebrates Vandalia facility expansion
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- White Castle personnel, and local and state officials on Thursday celebrated the opening of an expanded manufacturing facility. The $27 million expansion project began in July 2021, which doubled the size of the manufacturing capacity for frozen sliders from White Castle. Lisa Ingram, president, CEO and...
Dayton Police surround house on Norman Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene at 47 East Norman Ave, attempting to coax someone out of the house, after a woman called 911 saying someone was threatening to shoot her. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 10:56 p.m. Dispatch says no shots have...
Officials break ground on YMCA on Northwest Dayton Health and Wellness Campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Senator Sherrod Brown and other local leaders broke ground on the first phase of the new Northwest Dayton Health and Wellness Campus. A YMCA is part one of the project. "We try to think of and work with the community and understand what they are looking...
Tails of Love: Little Leo
Little Leo's life was forever changed last year when 9-year-old Korbin Gray and his family found him at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. "We kind of interviewed them right? We tried out a few different ones. Yup, we tried out some younger ones. And you decided to go with the older ones," said Lori Gray, Korbin's mom.
NaloxBox program makes lifesaving Narcan available to local businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication that is used in emergency situations to attempt to save someone who is suffering from an overdose. Dawn Schwartz with Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County says the Community Overdose Action Team is allowing Montgomery County businesses to request free lifesaving Naloxbox to be placed in its office or business location.
Nonprofit giving UD fans chance to engage in NIL era
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's been 15 months since college sports began an era of student-athletes benefitting from name, image, and likeness (NIL). In that time, multiple student-athletes have partnered with various businesses. On Wednesday, one local nonprofit announced an initiative for fans to participate in the NIL with University...
Colerain High School football team involved in I-75NB crash
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Eight people were injured in a crash on I-75 just north of Cincinnati Dayton Road. The bus was carrying the Colerain High School football team on the way to Mason for Friday's playoff game. The Ohio Highway Patrol says that the crash involved three school...
Dayton Children's seeing "exceptionally high numbers of RSV"
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Children's is seeing a spike in RSV and other respiratory illnesses. RSV can be life threatening for young children and older adults. Dr. David Roer, with Pediatric Associates of Dayton, said his patient volume has been through the roof the past couple weeks with kids testing positive for RSV, flu, and croup. Sometimes, testing positive for all three at once.
Dayton man accused of assaulting woman, shooting her in ear
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man, who reportedly become angry at a woman for denying his advances, is behind bars, accused of punching, kicking and then shooting her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Michael Antwan Auster Jr., 31, of Dayton was indicted on felonious assault and weapons charges. Heck said police were called to the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue on Oct. 21 after reports of shots being fired and a woman screaming. Officers reportedly found a woman who had been shot in the ear. They also found Auster, who had fled from officers, near Miller Lane in Butler Township.
Man arrested following hours long SWAT standoff
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A hours long standoff in Dayton ended early Saturday morning with police arresting one man on numerous charges. 33-year-old Michael Thompson is the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail’s website. Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability....
Beavercreek girl headed to MLB's Pitch Hit & Run Finals
BEAVERCREEK, OHIO (WKEF) - One Miami Valley student is headed to watch Game 2 of the World Series in Houston, before taking the field herself at Minute Maid Park. Piper Wade, a third-grader at Fairbrook Elementary in Beavercreek, will participate in the national finals of Major League Baseball's Pitch, Hit, & Run program, after advancing from previous rounds in Eaton and Cincinnati. She is one of four finalists in the 7-8 softball division; there are eight total groups based on age (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14) in baseball or softball.
Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
Kettering residents to vote on 5.99mill school operating levy
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) --In Kettering, the fate of school funding rests on the ballot, a 5.99 mill operating levy. “Education is just so important to help people get ahead in their lives,” said Elaine Gaglione, a Kettering resident. The Gagliones voted early and have already voted in favor of...
City of Trotwood attempts to pass income tax levy for a second time
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood is asking for residents to approve an income tax levy. “This is a proposed five-year temporary increase of 0.5% of our earned income,” said Stephanie Kellum, the Deputy City Manager. The money will help cover more ground when it comes to...
Preble County sheriff identifies SWAT standoff suspect
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Preble County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in an hours-long standoff Wednesday night. Sheriff Mike Simpson said that Justin Paul Gabbard, 35, of Richmond, Indiana, was accused of robbery in Wayne County, Indiana, and law enforcement learned he was at a US 127 North address in Preble County.
Police chase leads to crash on N. Main Street, still searching for suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers were pursuing a vehicle that exited I-70 on Main Street, and then crashed into a tree. OSP and Clayton Police are now searching for the driver, as he fled the crash on foot. Dayton...
Dayton man sentenced to 11 years in prison for deadly "sucker punch" at grocery store
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell, Sr., of Dayton, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and given a sentence of at least 11 years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. On the night of Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Dayton Police were called in...
