Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Related
Golf Channel
Vanderbilt men win close, Auburn women win big at East Lake Cup
From a hole-out victory to a sudden-death playoff, the women’s semifinals at the East Lake Cup were littered with drama, but the Auburn Tigers made sure that wasn’t the case Wednesday when they throttled Texas A&M 5-0 in the final. It was over early in Atlanta, as Auburn...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M loses special teams performer to the transfer portal
Texas A&M is struggling on the field and also dealing with issues off of it. The Aggies are 3-4 after Saturday’s loss at South Carolina and have had recent issues with injuries and suspensions. On Wednesday, a Texas A&M reserve announced via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s...
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Confident in Big 12 Title Chances: 'We Mow Our Own Lawn'
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows not all hope is lost for his team's chances at an appearance in the Big 12 title game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer walks through the main reason for Texas A&M's current state
Texas A&M is far from the No. 6 preseason ranking they received a month or 2 ago. Players are transferring, the Aggies are under .500 and the No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class is in disarray with suspensions, etc. Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer weighed in...
Texas Working to Flip WR Recruit Moore
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
texashsfootball.com
Week 9 Texas HS Football 6A Team of the Week
Dripping Springs renewed acquaintances with Lake Travis for the first time since 2011 this past week in a highly anticipated District 25-6A showdown. The Tigers have been highly touted this year and were ranked number 17 in 6A heading into the game. However, the question remained whether they could knock off a 6A heavyweight like Lake Travis.
Texas football working to get 5-Star LSU commit Jalen Brown on an OV
In the last few months, one of the positions of focus for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class was wideout. Texas had a pretty rough run on the trail recruiting the wide receiver position in the 2023 class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion are now down to two wideout commits in the 2023 class.
drippingspringsnews.com
DSHS Tigers claw LTHS Cavaliers in big game
The long-awaited, spirited return to the big rivalry with Lake Travis High School was certainly worth the wait for the Dripping Springs High School Tigers. The last time the two teams matched up was 2011, after which LT moved up to 6A. 2002 was the last time a Tiger victory was recorded. All of that was ancient history as the Dripping Springs Tigers roared from behind in the final quarter to take an important victory over Lake Travis: 38-31.
hookemheadlines.com
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State
There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
UT Austin remains No. 1 Texas school in latest global university rankings
UT was the only university from Texas to rank in the top 100.
UIL issues playoff ban for San Marcos HS football program amid recruiting allegations
The UIL's state executive committee handed down that decision and others against two coaches in the program after a meeting Tuesday. Head football coach John Walsh was issued a five-game suspension and assistant coach Lee Vallejo can't coach for two years and was issued three years probation.
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
cw39.com
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua
Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
highlandernews.com
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record
Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
