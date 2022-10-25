ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Golf Channel

Vanderbilt men win close, Auburn women win big at East Lake Cup

From a hole-out victory to a sudden-death playoff, the women’s semifinals at the East Lake Cup were littered with drama, but the Auburn Tigers made sure that wasn’t the case Wednesday when they throttled Texas A&M 5-0 in the final. It was over early in Atlanta, as Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M loses special teams performer to the transfer portal

Texas A&M is struggling on the field and also dealing with issues off of it. The Aggies are 3-4 after Saturday’s loss at South Carolina and have had recent issues with injuries and suspensions. On Wednesday, a Texas A&M reserve announced via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texashsfootball.com

Week 9 Texas HS Football 6A Team of the Week

Dripping Springs renewed acquaintances with Lake Travis for the first time since 2011 this past week in a highly anticipated District 25-6A showdown. The Tigers have been highly touted this year and were ranked number 17 in 6A heading into the game. However, the question remained whether they could knock off a 6A heavyweight like Lake Travis.
SPRING, TX
FanSided

Texas football working to get 5-Star LSU commit Jalen Brown on an OV

In the last few months, one of the positions of focus for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class was wideout. Texas had a pretty rough run on the trail recruiting the wide receiver position in the 2023 class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion are now down to two wideout commits in the 2023 class.
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

DSHS Tigers claw LTHS Cavaliers in big game

The long-awaited, spirited return to the big rivalry with Lake Travis High School was certainly worth the wait for the Dripping Springs High School Tigers. The last time the two teams matched up was 2011, after which LT moved up to 6A. 2002 was the last time a Tiger victory was recorded. All of that was ancient history as the Dripping Springs Tigers roared from behind in the final quarter to take an important victory over Lake Travis: 38-31.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
hookemheadlines.com

Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State

There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
TEXAS STATE
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua

Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
highlandernews.com

Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record

Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE

