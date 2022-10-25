ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

northwestmoinfo.com

Ray County Authorities Investigating Monday Delivery Driver Death

Ray County authorities are investigating a reported death of an Amazon driver from Monday. Reports say the Ray County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Route O Monday night and found an Amazon delivery driver dead in a front yard. The cause of death is not confirmed, but...
abc17news.com

Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentenced was suspended. ABC17 previously reported that he initially was facing charges for sexually assaulting a...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Carrollton Man Hurt In Early Morning Crash In Ray County

An early morning crash today (Thursday) in Rya COunty has left a Carrollton man with moderate injuries that required a medical helicopter evacuation from the scene. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carrollton resident George C. Kronshage was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on Ray County Route D north of County Road 170 at 5 A.M. when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS

