Related
Official cause of death on Amazon driver will take up to 16 weeks to determine
It will take eight to 16 weeks to determine an official cause of death after an autopsy was performed on an Amazon delivery driver found dead outside of an Excelsior Springs residence.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ray County Authorities Investigating Monday Delivery Driver Death
Ray County authorities are investigating a reported death of an Amazon driver from Monday. Reports say the Ray County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Route O Monday night and found an Amazon delivery driver dead in a front yard. The cause of death is not confirmed, but...
Concerns raised after Amazon delivery driver’s death in Ray County
Neighbors in Excelsior Springs, Missouri have questions after a driver delivering for Amazon was found dead in a suspected dog attack Monday.
abc17news.com
Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentenced was suspended. ABC17 previously reported that he initially was facing charges for sexually assaulting a...
KCTV 5
22-year-old construction worker who died in Clay County bridge collapse identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man who died Wednesday afternoon following a bridge collapse has been identified. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Connor Ernst of California, Missouri, was one of several people working on the bridge construction at NE. 148th St. and Shady Grove Road outside of Kearney, Missouri.
Platte County Sheriff's Department takes escapee into custody
The Platte County Sheriff's Department located an escapee who left St. Luke's North Hospital at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
KCTV 5
Platte County Sheriff’s Office locates for man who escaped from hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office has located a man who escaped from a hospital this afternoon. The sheriff’s office was asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Jacob Meineker. They had said he escaped from custody at the Saint Luke’s Hospital on...
KCTV 5
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities: Amazon driver may have died in animal mauling in Excelsior Springs
Authorities in Excelsior Springs are investigating after an Amazon driver was killed after possibly being mauled by dogs on Monday.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Police identify man who died in shooting at Independence home Tuesday night
A man died in a shooting that happened in Independence on Tuesday night. At around 8:15 p.m., Independence police responded to the 800 block N. Park Avenue on reports of a shooting.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Caldwell County Tuesday
KINGSTON, MO – A Liberty resident was arrested in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant Tuesday. At 3:52 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Shawna M. Oneth on an outstanding misdemeanor Mercer County warrant originally for a moving traffic violation. She was booked into the Caldwell County...
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Hurt In Early Morning Crash In Ray County
An early morning crash today (Thursday) in Rya COunty has left a Carrollton man with moderate injuries that required a medical helicopter evacuation from the scene. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carrollton resident George C. Kronshage was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on Ray County Route D north of County Road 170 at 5 A.M. when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
KCTV 5
Jury in trial of man accused of killing NKC officer will come from St. Louis area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jury selection in the planned trial for the Kansas City man accused of killing a North Kansas City police officer during a traffic stop will take place on the other side of the state---in the St. Louis area---a Clay County judge decided Tuesday. Joshua Rocha,...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
