15 Obnoxious Neighbors Who Clearly Never Learned The Phrase "Mind Your Business"

By Kelly Martinez
 3 days ago

1. This petty neighbor who takes mowing VERY seriously:

u/upiot5 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

2. This neighbor who thinks single people shouldn't be allowed to buy a house:

u/wp7u0I / Reddit / Via reddit.com

3. This neighbor who keeps a reallyyy close eye on other parents:

u/w9bnf1 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

4. This clueless neighbor who wants to enforce a dress code:

u/jb4q0z / Reddit / Via reddit.com

5. First, this neighbor who wants to make handing out candy on Halloween mandatory:

u/y7s5rm / Reddit / Via reddit.com

6. This neighbor who wants everyone to just...not cook?:

u/vn4ke1 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

7. This neighbor who was SO nosy, they reported someone to the IRS:

u/dxnd4n / Reddit / Via reddit.com

8. This neighbor who apparently went through the trouble of asking every single resident about this car:

u/8bi7wa / Reddit / Via reddit.com

9. This neighbor who took someone else's landscaping fabric, used it, and now wants to sell the remaining scraps to the rightful owner:

u/y1eto7 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

10. This neighbor who wants everyone to shower at a specific time:

u/xi0919 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

11. This neighbor who doesn't understand the concept of children having playdates:

u/ns5f1c / Reddit / Via reddit.com

12. This neighbor who wants everyone to tone down the spooky spirit:

u/pwmqd9 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

13. This incredibly persistent, misinformed neighbor:

u/xgto7w / Reddit / Via reddit.com

14. This neighbor who is REALLY mad about a couch:

u/y9dtrm / Reddit / Via reddit.com

15. And finally, this neighbor who truly has a PhD in nosiness:

u/vz1eyv / Reddit / Via reddit.com

