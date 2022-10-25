ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Luria, Kiggans running in general election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

By Samuel Wonacott
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

13News Now’s Preston Steger wrote, “While Luria won her 2018 election by two points and her 2020 election by nearly six points, her district became less favorable to Democrats after the lines were redrawn following the 2020 Census. The district encompasses Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County and the Eastern Shore.”

Luria was first elected to Congress in 2018. Previously, she served in the U.S. Navy from 1997 to 2017, reaching the rank of commander, and worked as a small business owner. Luria said her role on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol was part of why she was running for re-election: “It’s a very big responsibility and a very big responsibility for our democracy, for my constituents here in the district, and it does motivate me to understand that my service is incredibly important and we can’t allow those who would not uphold the rule of law to take over Congress in the future. That really is the foundation of why I’m motivated to continue this service.” Luria has campaigned on supporting veterans, strengthening the Affordable Care Act, increasing the federal minimum wage, and opposing oil drilling off Virginia’s coast.

Kiggans was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in 2019. Kiggans has worked as a geriatric nurse practitioner since 2012. Before that, she served in the U.S. Navy from 1993 to 2003. Kiggans has campaigned on cutting inflation and growing the economy, prioritizing border security, improving education, and pushing back “against Democrats’ efforts to defund or abolish our police departments.” Kiggans said, “The wasteful spending and tax increases must stop. The government mandates and expansion into our lives and business must stop. To stop these things and get our country back on track, we must have a change of leadership in Congress, and in the Second District, that starts with flipping this seat and firing Nancy Pelosi.” Kiggans completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. Click here to read her responses.

Kiggans said Luria has campaigned as a moderate but voted with Democratic leadership: “The first vote she cast is for Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the house, and then she continues to vote with Pelosi 99% of the time.” Luria has criticized Kiggans for being one of four Republicans in the state Senate to vote for a failed budget amendment that would have allocated $70 million to an audit of Virginia’s 2020 general elections: “People really do understand what a threat this is to our democracy. My opponent is somebody who won’t say Joe Biden won the election—she’s like, ‘Well, he lives in the White House, but I wish he didn’t.'”

Election forecasters consider the district a Toss-up. The district has changed party hands four times since 2000. A Democrat has won the district in three of the last 11 elections, while a Republican has won the district in eight of the last 11 elections.

The outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 118th Congress. All 435 House districts are up for election. As of October 10, 2022, Democrats held a 220-212 majority in the U.S. House with three vacancies. Republicans need to gain a net of five districts to win a majority in the chamber.

Daily Kos calculated what the results of the 2020 presidential election in this district would have been following redistricting. Joe Biden (D) would have received 50.1% of the vote in this district and Donald Trump (R) would have received 48.2%.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Chronicle

Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by ‘Rural Democrat’ Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race

When he first became involved in politics, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t plan on running for elected office. Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local Republican Party politics.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kinzinger endorses Dems in major governor, secretary of state races

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump in Congress, is rolling out a bipartisan series of midterm endorsements Tuesday, including a handful of Democrats seeking to become their states’ top election officials. Kinzinger (R-Ill.) endorsed four Democratic secretary of state candidates:...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

House GOP looks to topple Democrats’ campaign chief

House Republicans are increasingly hopeful they can bump off one of the top Democratic leaders — campaign chairman Sean Patrick Maloney — in a tightening New York race that exemplifies the tough terrain facing the majority party in the final leg of the midterm campaign. As recently as...
The Associated Press

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up the crowd for Donald Trump, when the former president rallied voters in Michigan to cast ballots for Republicans, including for control of Congress. Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgia congresswoman who spent her first term in the House stripped of institutional power by Democrats is being celebrated by Republicans and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout. “No. 1, we need to impeach Joe Biden. No. 2, We need to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. And No. 3, we should impeach Merrick Garland,” Greene told The Associated Press outside the U.S. Capitol. Alejandro Mayorkas is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Garland the attorney general.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for California’s 16th Congressional District complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All three of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for California’s 16th Congressional District — incumbent Anna Eshoo (D) and Rishi Kumar (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy