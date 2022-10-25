ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballotpedia News

Democratic party committees surpass Republican party committees in cumulative fundraising for first time since June 2021

By Ellen Morrissey
 2 days ago
Six party committees have raised a combined $1.5 billion thus far in the 2022 election cycle. In September, the committees raised $133 million, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

In September, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $28.8 million and spent $38.2 million, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $16.9 million and spent $37.7 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DSCC has outraised the NRSC $213.6 million to $211.0 million. At this point in the 2020 election cycle, the DSCC led in cumulative fundraising with $209.0 million to the NRSC’s $200.4 million.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $27.6 million and spent $79.0 million in September. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $16.9 million and spent $37.7 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DCCC leads in fundraising with $296.0 million to the NRCC’s $257.4 million. At this point in the 2020 cycle, the DCCC had raised $278.3 million and the NRCC had raised $214.1 million.

Between the national committees, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised and spent more than the Republican National Committee (RNC) in September. The RNC raised $20.4 million and spent $16.9 million, while the DNC raised $22.4 million and spent $21.1 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the RNC has raised $296.8 million to the DNC’s $266.8 million. At this time in the 2020 election cycle, the RNC led in fundraising with $604.5 million in cumulative receipts to the DNC’s $357.0 million.

This election cycle, the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC have raised 1.5% more than the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC ($776.5 million to $765.2 million).

Comments / 25

George Urban
1d ago

Illegal money from China, Cuba, drug cartels, George Soros, Rothchilds, etc. No sane honest American would donate to the Democrat-Communist-anti-U.S. Party

Reply
5
Boatguy
1d ago

You want to know how corrupt ALL our politicians are, ask them why they would spend in some cases 40 to 50 million to win a job that pays 175,000 per year!!

Reply(2)
4
Deborah Martin
1d ago

Democracts are funded by DARK MONEY from all over the world!!

Reply(1)
23
