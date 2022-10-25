ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

By Juan Garcia de Paredes
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
Ballotpedia is tracking 377 rematches this year between candidates who last faced each other in 2018 or 2020. That’s down from 2020, when there were 402 rematches from 2018 alone.

This year’s rematches include:

  • 340 between candidates running for offices with two-year terms who last faced off in 2020; and,
  • 37 between candidates running for offices with four-year terms who last faced off in 2018.

The offices contested in these rematches include:

  • 51 U.S. House districts;
  • Five state executive offices;
  • 287 state legislative seats; and,
  • 34 local offices.

Of this total, 111 rematches (29%) were decided by 10 percentage points or fewer during their last contests.

Of the 51 U.S. House rematches, Democrats won 36 in 2020, and Republicans won 15. Ten of those elections were decided by 10 percentage points or fewer.

Of the five state executive rematches, the following parties won those offices when they were last up for election:

  • Democrats won one, the governorship of Connecticut; and,
  • Republicans won four, including the governorship of Georgia and the lieutenant governorship of Texas

Of the 287 state legislative rematches, the following parties won those offices when they were last up for election:

  • Democrats won 156;
  • Republicans won 127; and,
  • Minor party and independent candidates won four.

Of the 34 local election rematches, the following parties won those offices when they were last up for election:

  • Democrats won 17;
  • Republicans won two; and,
  • Nonpartisan and independent candidates won 15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6yvH_0imZoimk00

In addition to head-to-head rematches between two candidates running for a single seat, 197 elections this year feature two or more candidates running in a multi-member district who also ran against each other in 2018 or 2020. They include:

  • Two candidates running for at-large seats in a multi-member state executive board
  • 360 candidates running in 139 multi-member state legislative districts; and,
  • 136 candidates running in 57 multi-member municipal districts.

