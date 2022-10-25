Read full article on original website
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school
A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
KCRA.com
Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal
A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
foxla.com
These are the best California cities for Halloween
SAN FRANCISCO - California rates pretty well for trick-or-treating, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best Places for Halloween report. There are 10 California cities among the top 20. Three are three spooky spots from the Bay Area and six in Southern California. San Francisco, San Jose and Fremont represent the Bay...
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
Lottery player makes last-minute claim to $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket
A lottery player in California ran into a San Diego office Thursday afternoon just before closing and made a last-minute claim for the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
Body found in suitcase in Indiana identified as 5-year-old Atlanta boy
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body found inside a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned six earlier this week.
Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
foxla.com
Race for CA District 45: Jay Chen & Michelle Steel
It's a close race in District 45. Jay Chen joined FOX 11 Special Report to talk about the issues that matter to him and his constituents as well as discussed his opponent Michelle Steel.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
foxla.com
The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta makes his final pitch to voters
The midterms are fast approaching, weeks have now turned to days. In this final stretch, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins Elex Michaelson on The Issue Is to make his final pitch to voters. Bonta is seeking his first full-term as California’s A.G., having been appointed to the role in...
This Charming Seaside Town In California Is So Unique & Houses Have Names Instead Of Addresses
Carmel-by-the-Sea is a charming seaside town located on California's Monterey Peninsula that is unlike any other small town in the state. The picturesque beach town is so unique that houses and cottages have names instead of traditional addresses to keep the vibes across town quirky. Just two hours south of...
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
Fast-food chains are a dime a dozen, but a recent study from CashNetUSA determined which fast-food chains were the top-rated in every state.
Bakersfield Channel
New law will prohibit employment discrimination for marijuana use in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed AB 2188, a new law that will prohibit employers in the state from discriminating against current employees and job applicants who use marijuana in their personal time. This law will take effect in early 2024. Cristian Ramirez is an...
