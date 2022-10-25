ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Boston 25 News WFXT

California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school

A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
KCRA.com

Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal

A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
foxla.com

These are the best California cities for Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO - California rates pretty well for trick-or-treating, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best Places for Halloween report. There are 10 California cities among the top 20. Three are three spooky spots from the Bay Area and six in Southern California. San Francisco, San Jose and Fremont represent the Bay...
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
People

Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
foxla.com

Race for CA District 45: Jay Chen & Michelle Steel

It's a close race in District 45. Jay Chen joined FOX 11 Special Report to talk about the issues that matter to him and his constituents as well as discussed his opponent Michelle Steel.
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
foxla.com

The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta makes his final pitch to voters

The midterms are fast approaching, weeks have now turned to days. In this final stretch, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins Elex Michaelson on The Issue Is to make his final pitch to voters. Bonta is seeking his first full-term as California’s A.G., having been appointed to the role in...
