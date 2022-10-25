ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
CBS News

How much does it cost to refinance your mortgage?

Most homeowners plan to refinance their mortgages at least once in order to change the loan term and ultimately boost savings. However, refinancing does come with a price. Like your original home loan, you'll owe various closing costs and other expenses in order to replace your existing mortgage. Estimating these ahead of time is critical.
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
Kiplinger

The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
themarketperiodical.com

Cheap Personal Loans without Income

If you are looking for affordable emergency loans, equity loans, home equity loans, cheap student loans and cheap mortgages, they are available through different financial institutions in countries such as the US, UK and Australia. Other sources where you can get affordable personal loans without income are online loan providers and cheap refinance loans online.
seniorresource.com

What’s The Difference Between Immediate and Deferred Annuities for Retirement?

Financial independence is a common goal among retirement planners. A steady stream of income will ensure your financial stability as you (and your spouse) age. Many retirees use annuities to help prevent the possibility of outliving their savings. And, how does that work? Essentially, an annuity exchanges present contributions for future income. It’s a contract between you and an insurance company. The basic formula is: you purchase the contract and then your payouts begin either immediately or deferred.
The Independent

IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That's up from $20,500 this year.
Daily Mail

Americans now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably - up 20% from a year ago - but average savings shrank 11% after stock market losses battered 401(k) accounts

Americans anticipate they will need to boost their retirement savings significantly as soaring inflation erodes their purchasing power, a new survey finds. On average, US adults now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20 percent increase from a year ago, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Northwestern Mutual.

