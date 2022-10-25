ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: No Russell Westbrook?

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their first game of the regular season after falling to 0-3 following their collapse down the stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. They will be looking to separate themselves from the small group of NBA teams that are...
ng-sportingnews.com

One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem

Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
Daily Californian

In defense of Russell Westbrook

Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook ‘Not Sure’ What To Do About Opponents Daring Him To Shoot

Russell Westbrook’s stock keeps plummeting after a tough start to the 2022-23 season in his second year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook is shooting an awful 28.9% from the field and 9.3% from 3-point range but still clocks in 28.7 minutes per game. His offensive woes were on full display on Sunday when the Lakers lost an eight-point lead after he checked back into the game late in the fourth quarter in the matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
ABC30 Fresno

Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
ABC30 Fresno

Anthony Davis: Winless Lakers need to 'stay even-keeled'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Coming off a 33-49 season in which they missed the playoffs and currently winless through the first week of the new campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers are on alert, Anthony Davis said Tuesday. "Obviously, there's some sense of urgency," Davis said after practice. "You don't want...
ABC30 Fresno

NBA 2022-23 season fashion - LeBron, Harden arrive in style

The opening week of the NBA's regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?. LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night matchup at the Denver Nuggets wearing a collegiate prep style, while Denver centerNikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
ABC30 Fresno

Klay Thompson ejected in career first after jawing with Devin Booker, Suns

PHOENIX --WarriorsguardKlay Thompsonwas ejected for the first time in his career after picking up two consecutive technical fouls during a chippy third quarterin Golden State's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It was the five-time All-Star's first career ejection in 759 regular-season and playoff games. Thompson had...
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers must bench Russell Westbrook to close games

The Russell Westbrook situation has reached (and surpassed) critical mass with the Lakers and it’s barely been a week into the regular season. Each game has served as a referendum on him, and questions postgame are spent on how he played and the decisions he made. Regardless of what...
ABC30 Fresno

Paul George understands what the LA Clippers' assignment is this season: 'Winning it all'

HIGH ABOVE THE Bay of Naples,Paul George stood in his white paisley tuxedo jacket and black pants with the breathtaking Amalfi Coast behind him. As Daniela Rajic, George's bride, walked down the aisle past a star-studded NBA guest list that included Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams at the majestic Villa Astor, Reggie Jackson witnessed something on that cliff in Sorrento, Italy, that he couldn't recall seeing before. (And it wasn't the Fun Guy getting on the dance floor like Leonard did with the other LA Clippers while a Serbian singer performed.)
ABC30 Fresno

Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.was ruled out for Wednesday night's 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not specify an injury, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver was holding Porter out because of lumbar management. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's...
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic pours in 31 as Nuggets keep Lakers winless

Nikola Jokic compiled 31 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and four steals as the host Denver Nuggets pulled away for a 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Bruce Brown scored 18 points, Jamal Murray scored 13 points and Jeff Green scored 10 for the Nuggets (3-2)....
