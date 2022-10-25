Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
These are the best shooters the Lakers can get in a trade around Russell Westbrook.
Former Warriors Champion Calls Out Los Angeles Lakers And Defends Russell Westbrook: "It’s Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh"
Former NBA Champion Marreese Speights has called out the Los Angeles Lakers after they lost to the Denver Nuggets without Russell Westbrook.
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"
LeBron James' 8-21 performance with 8 turnovers in a game without Russell Westbrook is being mocked by fans across social media.
Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Latest Terrible Shooting Performance
Things haven't been easy for Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: No Russell Westbrook?
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their first game of the regular season after falling to 0-3 following their collapse down the stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. They will be looking to separate themselves from the small group of NBA teams that are...
ng-sportingnews.com
One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem
Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
Daily Californian
In defense of Russell Westbrook
Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook ‘Not Sure’ What To Do About Opponents Daring Him To Shoot
Russell Westbrook’s stock keeps plummeting after a tough start to the 2022-23 season in his second year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook is shooting an awful 28.9% from the field and 9.3% from 3-point range but still clocks in 28.7 minutes per game. His offensive woes were on full display on Sunday when the Lakers lost an eight-point lead after he checked back into the game late in the fourth quarter in the matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
ABC30 Fresno
Anthony Davis: Winless Lakers need to 'stay even-keeled'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Coming off a 33-49 season in which they missed the playoffs and currently winless through the first week of the new campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers are on alert, Anthony Davis said Tuesday. "Obviously, there's some sense of urgency," Davis said after practice. "You don't want...
ABC30 Fresno
NBA 2022-23 season fashion - LeBron, Harden arrive in style
The opening week of the NBA's regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?. LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night matchup at the Denver Nuggets wearing a collegiate prep style, while Denver centerNikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron vows to be more aggressive amid first 0-4 start since rookie year
DENVER -- With the Los Angeles Lakers' 0-4 start being the first time his team has lost four straight games to begin a season since he was a rookie nearly 20 years ago, LeBron James vowed to tweak his personal approach moving forward. "I wasn't aggressive enough in a lot...
ABC30 Fresno
Klay Thompson ejected in career first after jawing with Devin Booker, Suns
PHOENIX --WarriorsguardKlay Thompsonwas ejected for the first time in his career after picking up two consecutive technical fouls during a chippy third quarterin Golden State's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It was the five-time All-Star's first career ejection in 759 regular-season and playoff games. Thompson had...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers must bench Russell Westbrook to close games
The Russell Westbrook situation has reached (and surpassed) critical mass with the Lakers and it’s barely been a week into the regular season. Each game has served as a referendum on him, and questions postgame are spent on how he played and the decisions he made. Regardless of what...
ABC30 Fresno
Paul George understands what the LA Clippers' assignment is this season: 'Winning it all'
HIGH ABOVE THE Bay of Naples,Paul George stood in his white paisley tuxedo jacket and black pants with the breathtaking Amalfi Coast behind him. As Daniela Rajic, George's bride, walked down the aisle past a star-studded NBA guest list that included Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams at the majestic Villa Astor, Reggie Jackson witnessed something on that cliff in Sorrento, Italy, that he couldn't recall seeing before. (And it wasn't the Fun Guy getting on the dance floor like Leonard did with the other LA Clippers while a Serbian singer performed.)
ABC30 Fresno
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.was ruled out for Wednesday night's 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not specify an injury, but sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver was holding Porter out because of lumbar management. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's...
NBA insider says a Russell Westbrook move to the Lakers bench is ‘probably inevitable’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has started each of the team’s first three games, but that could come to an end soon. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers moving Westbrook to the bench is “inevitable” in the 2022-23 season. “I think a...
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic pours in 31 as Nuggets keep Lakers winless
Nikola Jokic compiled 31 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and four steals as the host Denver Nuggets pulled away for a 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Bruce Brown scored 18 points, Jamal Murray scored 13 points and Jeff Green scored 10 for the Nuggets (3-2)....
Austin Reaves Will Start For Lakers Instead Of Russell Westbrook Against Nuggets, And This Change Could Continue Going Forward, Says Shams Charania
Austin Reaves will be a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, and could remain in that role going forward.
