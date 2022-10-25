Read full article on original website
Jason Schwab
1d ago
you know what. i dont care if people wanna call me insensitive, this right here is proof that your stupidity DOES affect others. This brave woman is dead because some clown thought kayaking in deadmans lake pueblo during heavy winds was a brilliant idea. so the next time someone wants to think "this wont hurt anybody" remember it could.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
KKTV
Woman reported missing in El Paso County was found
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Teresa was found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies need your finding a missing senior. Teresa Hibbison, 66, was last seen Wednesday morning at 9:19 a.m. in the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane in Security-Widefield. She is considered endangered and there are concerns for her well-being.
KKTV
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27. At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from […]
KKTV
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack and reported kidnapping
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado Springs men were sentenced recently for what the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office described as a “brutal” assault. The sheriff’s office is reporting the attack happened in August of 2021. “The the victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a...
KKTV
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
