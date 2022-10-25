Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Related
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."
Jay Williams says the Lakers should start over and trade everyone.
lakersnation.com
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’
Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
theScore
Lakers drop to 0-4, LeBron's worst start since rookie year
The Los Angeles Lakers' disastrous start continued Wednesday as the club fell to 0-4 with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. This marks the first time a LeBron James-led team has failed to win at least one of its first four games since his rookie campaign in 2003-04. The Lakers last started 0-4 in 2015-16.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: No Russell Westbrook?
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their first game of the regular season after falling to 0-3 following their collapse down the stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. They will be looking to separate themselves from the small group of NBA teams that are...
‘I think this is a direct message to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office’: Kendrick Perkins on LeBron’s cryptic post
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-4 in the 2022-23 season after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Los Angeles didn’t have guard Russell Westbrook in the matchup, but the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled once again in the loss. So far this...
ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension
The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook doubtful for Wednesday
Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday because of left hamstring soreness, the team announced. Westbrook was limited to five minutes in the Lakers' preseason finale because of the hamstring issue and later said that coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in that game could have contributed to the injury.
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
ABC30 Fresno
NBA 2022-23 season fashion - LeBron, Harden arrive in style
The opening week of the NBA's regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?. LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night matchup at the Denver Nuggets wearing a collegiate prep style, while Denver centerNikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron vows to be more aggressive amid first 0-4 start since rookie year
DENVER -- With the Los Angeles Lakers' 0-4 start being the first time his team has lost four straight games to begin a season since he was a rookie nearly 20 years ago, LeBron James vowed to tweak his personal approach moving forward. "I wasn't aggressive enough in a lot...
ABC30 Fresno
Klay Thompson ejected in career first after jawing with Devin Booker, Suns
PHOENIX --WarriorsguardKlay Thompsonwas ejected for the first time in his career after picking up two consecutive technical fouls during a chippy third quarterin Golden State's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It was the five-time All-Star's first career ejection in 759 regular-season and playoff games. Thompson had...
ESPN
Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum questionable vs. Suns
METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green says Zion Williamson and Herb Jones will be questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, but Brandon Ingram will not be on the upcoming three-game road trip because of his concussion. Additionally, guard CJ McCollum (finger), Jose Alvarado (low back...
lastwordonsports.com
The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
ABC30 Fresno
Phil Kessel joins Ripken, Favre and other ironman athletes
On Tuesday,Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kesselwill set the NHL record for consecutive games played at 990. He joins a who's who of athletes who are known for their longevity. The 35-year-old Kessel, who will surpass Keith Yandle, has played for five teams in his 16-year NHL career. He won...
