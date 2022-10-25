Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
Sun With A Possible Shower Today Around Florida; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Halloween will bring good sun and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun. The evening will be appropriately spooky with the chance of a ghostly east coast shower. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s with some inland locations topping out in the upper 80s.
fox35orlando.com
Tropics watch: Disturbance in Atlantic could become next named storm: Will it affect Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic – one of which could become our 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The first is a trough of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. A surface low pressure system is...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
southfloridareporter.com
Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida
Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
Back to normal after early morning storms flood streets in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The road has cleared of floodwater, after some drivers in Central Florida were dealing with flooded streets early Friday. Channel 9 saw major flooding at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando. One driver, Brandon Campos, said that water levels were...
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
southfloridareporter.com
Election Is Over!?
If you already weren’t convinced that the Democrats have again let the governor and U. S. Senate races slip from their fingers, the following is two bits of news. The newspaper today the very heavily GOP community at the end of Florida’s Turnpike call The Villages says:. “Sumter...
southfloridareporter.com
4 Things to Consider When Starting a Garden in South Florida
Starting a garden can be a great hobby and a positive thing to do for the environment, and this is why you may be thinking of starting one. If you live in South Florida, there are a few considerations that you have to make in order to be sure that you’re doing it right. Taking time to plan for it before you start will give you a good chance of getting results that you can be proud of. Read on to see four of these considerations that you need to make in order to start a successful garden in South Florida.
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state's ecology.
There's a Massive Great White Shark Heading South Towards Florida
The ocean is full of aw-worthy creatures large and small--but for one reason or another, nothing compares to the mighty great white shark. With jaws full of razor sharp teeth and a body growing up to 16ft in length, these ginormous fish are truly a force to be reckoned with. Thankfully, they are often hidden deep within the ocean only to appear once in a great while. That said, currently, scientists are tracking one that appears to be heading south towards Florida.
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
Click10.com
Guilty: Huffing South Florida driver reached 100 mph; crash killed family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A young Fort Lauderdale man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide. Jurors found Paul Streater, now 25, guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash, which killed a...
Florida Woman Finds A $1,000,000 Winner At BP Food Store
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Wendy Banuelos, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Banuelos purchased
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
