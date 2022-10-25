Read full article on original website
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Van (Van,TX)
According to the Van Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Van on Thursday. The crash happened on I-20, near FM 314. According to the Police, a dump truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. Elkhart ISD reported the cheerleaders were going to a football game in Clifton. According to a DPS crash report, the bus was traveling west on...
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Tyler police are responding and the outside lane has been closed heading towards US Hwy 69.
OFFICIALS: Armed suspect who escaped custody, car-jacked victim re-arrested
GARRISON, Texas — A suspect who reportedly car-jacked a victim, robbed a Lufkin cash store at gunpoint and escaped custody in Deep East Texas has been re-arrested. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was taken back into custody around 10:50 p.m. after authorities shut down Highway 59 to search for him.
1 Pedestrian Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Henderson (Henderson, TX)
According to the Henderson Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Henderson on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 79 in front of a Dairy Queen. According to the Fire Department, a vehicle and an unknown pedestrian were involved in the collision.
UPDATE: Injuries reported after Elkhart ISD school bus rolls over
UPDATE: Elkhart ISD announced on Friday evening that the bus crash on Highway 294, was a single vehicle accident where the bus rolled over while carrying cheerleaders to a game in Clifton. According to Elkhart ISD, some of the students, sponsors and the driver have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries. ELKHART, Texas […]
1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
Lufkin Armed Robbery
DPS: 1 dead after two-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 west of Hideaway. Perrin K. Hannah, 74, of Keller, was traveling east on I-20 behind a 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2019 Wabash Trailer, driven by Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night. The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.
Two Wanted in Bossier for Stealing Wallet From Hospital
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On September 11,2022 the victim’s wallet was stolen from Willis Knighton Bossier Labor and Delivery. The B/M suspect was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a hat. The victim’s credit/debit card was later used at Walmart on Airline Dr. in the amount of $244.66 by the female pictured here. She is described as a black female wearing a teal hoodie, black pants and a hat. Several other transactions were made in Shreveport totaling $489.99.
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
Traffic shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County because of HAZMAT incident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County Thursday due to an active HAZMAT incident in the area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently evacuating the area as a precaution. Traffic will be shut down on Highway 322 from FM 2011 to FM 2204.
Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department. Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler...
