ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Is Dominating In Fall Baseball

The Arizona Fall League season is currently taking place. This is always a great chance for teams’ top prospects to shine and show what they’re made of, giving their respective teams an exciting glimpse into the future. One such prospect who is making some noise is Jordan Walker,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Justin Thomas facing Max Scherzer lasted only 3 pitches

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Aside from hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, perhaps the coolest memory of the year for PGA champion Justin Thomas can be described by the strictest standard as a failure. Two weeks before the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Thomas took batting practice at a Cressey Sports Performance facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It lasted all of three pitches, and Thomas never came close to making contact. No shame there. On the mound was Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. “I told my buddies whenever he pitched this year and had a great outing, ‘Dude, I totally understand where they’re coming from. He’s a hard guy to hit,’” Thomas said with a laugh.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes

The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach

The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz

Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles’ Adley Rutschman named MLBPA, Silver Slugger finalist, with Brooks Robinson, Anthony Santander also recognized

The face of the Orioles’ future and one of the most significant faces of their past are among the finalists for the Major League Baseball Players Association’s yearly honors. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was named an American League Outstanding Rookie finalist Thursday, while longtime Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is among the candidates for the Curt Flood Award, with voting ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy