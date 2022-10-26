ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Perry Reveals Bizarre Hatred For Keanu Reeves While Recalling River Phoenix’s Death In New Book

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Matthew Perry revealed a hot take in his new memoir: he’s not a fan of beloved Hollywood icon, Keanu Reeves, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Friends star penned his bizarre hatred towards Reeves in his new book, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing. Perry wrote about his annoyance with Reeves while praising other actors — including Reeves' longtime best friend, River Phoenix — who suddenly died in 1993.

There are not many people who — publicly, at least — have revealed a disliking of Reeves, who is notorious for being one of the entertainment industry’s few good men. But, according to Perry in his new book, he thinks otherwise.

Among the many bombshells that Perry dropped in his new book — including health concerns, the gravity of the situation with his struggles with addiction, and the close calls with death because of them — a seemingly decades-long hatred of Reeves stands out.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry wrote in a shocking statement from his book.

Perry continued his comparison of Reeves to his late-best friend, as well as comedian Chris Farley.

Perry became close with Phoenix when he starred in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988. Phoenix, like Perry, battled addiction issues from a young age. The rising star died at the tragic young age of 23 from an overdose nearly three decades ago.

Of his friend's passing, Perry wrote, “River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”

Perry went on to share the raw emotions he felt upon hearing the news of his death outside of the iconic Viper Room in West Hollywood, causing him to sob. “I heard the screaming from my apartment; went back to bed; woke up to the news," he revealed.

He also recalled the moment when he discovered that Farley had died but not without getting another dig in at Reeves’ expense.

Perry and Farley became friends after starring together in the 1988 comedy, Almost Heroes. At the height of his career, Farley died of an overdose at age 33 in 1997.

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out,” Perry wrote, strangely adding, “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Comments / 41

Terry Smith
3d ago

Perry just another Hollyweird princess.So he had drug problem and he sobered up.There a lot of actors that do.He's not that special.And he is a loser to boot.🖕💩😭

Reply
24
Vicky Cottrill
3d ago

Keanu Reeves is better than Perry. There i said it and i mean it. perry is a cry baby whi cant get his act together....

Reply(2)
17
Beth M.
3d ago

And Perry walks among us too. What a hypocrite. The only reason I read the article is the title said Reeves.

Reply(2)
25
