Seven PCOM South Georgia students are raising awareness of the disparities that marginalized patients face when using pulse oximetry technology. Tori Gooden (DO ‘25), Justice Dove (DO ‘25), Dana-Marie Gould (DO ‘25), Lola Sewo (DO ‘25), Anthony Dove (DO ‘25), Laurie’l Latimer (DO ‘25) and DeStandreana Norwood (DO ‘25) were all inspired to pursue research as the topic aligns with their passions of bringing awareness to health disparities and how they affect patient outcomes. The group sought out to investigate how racial discrepancies in pulse oximetry readings among self-monitoring devices affect Black patients.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO