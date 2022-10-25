This is such a sad story. Reports tell us that A 28-year-old woman died Friday morning after she slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Lee County. The crash happened on 1-75 just before midnight on Thursday. The woman who was from Orlando hit the rear in portion of the tractor trailer that was in front of her. Her car rotated and then stopped on the shoulder. She was transferred to Gulf Coast Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead early Friday morning. The person in the tractor trailer was not injured. Police are still investigating the crash.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO