brevardtimes.com
What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?
KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
wogx.com
Tropics watch: Disturbance in Atlantic could become next named storm: Will it affect Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic – one of which could become our 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The first is a trough of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. A surface low pressure system is...
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
fox35orlando.com
Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads
Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
Tracking the Tropics: NHC increases formation chance for disturbance near Caribbean
Two disturbances in the tropics are still being monitored, and now have a better chance of formation, according to the National Hurricane Center.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer
It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
Back to normal after early morning storms flood streets in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The road has cleared of floodwater, after some drivers in Central Florida were dealing with flooded streets early Friday. Channel 9 saw major flooding at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando. One driver, Brandon Campos, said that water levels were...
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
wild941.com
Florida Woman Dead After Slamming Into The Back Of Trailer On 1-75
This is such a sad story. Reports tell us that A 28-year-old woman died Friday morning after she slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Lee County. The crash happened on 1-75 just before midnight on Thursday. The woman who was from Orlando hit the rear in portion of the tractor trailer that was in front of her. Her car rotated and then stopped on the shoulder. She was transferred to Gulf Coast Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead early Friday morning. The person in the tractor trailer was not injured. Police are still investigating the crash.
This Is Florida's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
wild941.com
Clearwater Dealership Employee Gave Herself $28,000 Bonus Arrested
She really thought she’d never get caught! A Clearwater woman working at Dimmitt Chevrolet on U.S. Hwy 19 was arrested after she gave herself over $28,000 in bonus money. Ariel Rutenbeck was one of two people who had access to the payroll system and after a payroll audit showed discrepancies in her checks they found out she was giving herself multiple unauthorized bonuses. In total she collected $28,179.22 between May 2020 and July 2022.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
fox35orlando.com
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Florida
Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed through the U.S. Senate, Florida will still have to dial back the clocks this year for daylight savings. Daylight savings time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and Florida residents will have to set their clocks back one hour, and it may actually be for the last time.
When are kids going trick or treating in Tampa Bay?
While some neighborhoods host alternative trick-or-treat events and traditions, most cities don't dictate when and where kids can take to the streets.
Florida housing inventory increases alongside prices in September, new data shows
Florida home prices are increasing side-by-side with continued housing inventory supply. Higher mortgage levels are putting affordability in question.
