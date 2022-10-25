ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

GOP candidate for governor and husband fighting breach-of-contract allegations in Illinois

By Patrick Anderson and Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
YAHOO!
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Report: More resources needed to provide defense lawyers for the poor

Oct. 27—CONCORD — New Hampshire doesn't properly fund the system that provides legal representation for poor people accused of crimes, an organization reported this week. The Massachusetts-based Sixth Amendment Center issued a 241 page report that found public defenders are suffering from excessive caseloads and administrators are unable to properly oversee the system.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YAHOO!

State sues feds for death row inmate's transfer

Oct. 27—Oklahoma prosecutors sued the federal government over a denial to transfer a federal prisoner into state custody to be executed in December. Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and District 14 District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas on Monday against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and two directors.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy