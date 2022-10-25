GOP candidate for governor and husband fighting breach-of-contract allegations in Illinois

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Report: More resources needed to provide defense lawyers for the poor
Oct. 27—CONCORD — New Hampshire doesn't properly fund the system that provides legal representation for poor people accused of crimes, an organization reported this week. The Massachusetts-based Sixth Amendment Center issued a 241 page report that found public defenders are suffering from excessive caseloads and administrators are unable to properly oversee the system.
YAHOO!
State sues feds for death row inmate's transfer
Oct. 27—Oklahoma prosecutors sued the federal government over a denial to transfer a federal prisoner into state custody to be executed in December. Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and District 14 District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas on Monday against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and two directors.
YAHOO!
Joseph Kennedy agrees to return to Oklahoma as investigation into Okmulgee deaths continue
OKMULGEE — An Oklahoma man named as a person of interest after four men were violently killed earlier this month has waived extradition from Florida where he has been jailed since Oct. 18, according to court documents. Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II's decision on Tuesday to waive extradition clears the...
Comments / 0