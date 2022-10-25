Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is continuing to face the consequences of his anti-Semitic rants, as famed talent agency CAA has decided to cut all ties with the controversial rapper six years after signing him. The move comes as many have voiced their desire for Hollywood to boycott the star in general after...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
HuffPost
Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
CBS Sports
Aaron Donald terminates partnership with Kanye West's Donda Sports after antisemitic comments
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has terminated his marketing deal with Kanye West's Donda Sports, Donald announced Tuesday. The decision comes after West made several recent antisemitic comments that resulted in the rapper being dropped by several major companies. Donald announced in May he had joined Donda...
Now Gap Has Cut Ties With Kanye West
Gap is the latest brand to cut ties with Ye after several weeks of antisemitic rants and hateful rhetoric that got him banned from Twitter and Instagram. Gap previously ended its YeezyGap partnership in September, but was still selling and promoting the line up until this week. With Tuesday’s announcement, Gap joins Adidas, Balenciaga, and talent agency CAA as a few of the brands that have publicly disavowed West and terminated working relationships with him. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com,” the brand said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”
Jaylen Brown sticking with Kanye West's Donda Sports despite rapper's antisemitic remarks
Editor's note: The following article includes offensive language and views that could be disturbing to some readers. Jaylen Brown is one of two prominent athletes to sign with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency. On Monday, the Boston Celtics forward told the Boston Globe that he's not parting with the agency...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year
Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
Jaylen Brown reverses course, cuts ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has announced that he is cutting ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports, one day after saying he planned to stick with the company despite West’s recent antisemitic outbursts.
NFL-Rams' Donald, Celtics' Brown cut ties with Kanye West's sports marketing agency
LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Tuesday announced they were terminating their relationships with Kanye West's sports marketing agency in light of the musician's antisemitic remarks.
The Hollywood Gossip
Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown Cut Ties with Donda Sports Amidst Kanye West Antisemitism Scandal
Your antisemitic tirades are so bad that even companies with Nazi histories are cutting ties with Kanye West. He lost countless deals, many of his remaining fans, and all of this has cost him his billionaire status. And though malefactors and grifters have encouraged him along the way, Kanye has...
Sports superstars leaving Kanye West’s sports agency
Major sports stars from the NFL and NBA have announced they are cutting ties with Donda Sports, Ye West’s sports agency, due to his repeated anti-Semitic and hateful remarks. In statements posted to their respective social media accounts, Aaron Donald, considered one of the greatest NFL defensive linemen of...
Comments / 0