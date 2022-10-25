ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
UPI News

Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
HuffPost

Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
TheDailyBeast

Now Gap Has Cut Ties With Kanye West

Gap is the latest brand to cut ties with Ye after several weeks of antisemitic rants and hateful rhetoric that got him banned from Twitter and Instagram. Gap previously ended its YeezyGap partnership in September, but was still selling and promoting the line up until this week. With Tuesday’s announcement, Gap joins Adidas, Balenciaga, and talent agency CAA as a few of the brands that have publicly disavowed West and terminated working relationships with him. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com,” the brand said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”
Pitchfork

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year

Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
rolling out

Sports superstars leaving Kanye West’s sports agency

Major sports stars from the NFL and NBA have announced they are cutting ties with Donda Sports, Ye West’s sports agency, due to his repeated anti-Semitic and hateful remarks. In statements posted to their respective social media accounts, Aaron Donald, considered one of the greatest NFL defensive linemen of...

