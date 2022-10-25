In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners announced that the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North, Tifton, will be illuminated green November 7th through the 11th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

