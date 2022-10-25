Read full article on original website
pcom.edu
Pharmacy and Medical Students Receive White Coats
Cordovan, patent leather, hot pink, bright red, black, spiked, strappy and mesh. The shoes were as varied as the students who wore them, yet their white coats provided unity and a singularity of purpose. Two PCOM Georgia White Coat ceremonies took place on Friday, October 21, at the Gas South...
WALB 10
Anthony Bateman Youth Center now open in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off the new addition. The building was named after Anthony Bateman, a coach at Tift County Schools who was well-known in the community for his positive influence on children in Tift County.
wfxl.com
New youth center named after late Tift County coach, educator
The City of Tifton held the grand opening and building dedication for the Anthony G. Bateman Youth Center on Thursday. Construction of the youth center was made possible by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, City Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding, the Tift County Board of Education, and numerous donations from the community.
famunews.com
Good Morning America Broadcasts Live From FAMU Homecoming
Hundreds filled Bragg Stadium for the live GMA broadcast. Several hundred Florida A&M University students, faculty, staff, and alumni crowded early into Bragg Memorial Stadium Friday to cheer on the Good Morning America live broadcast. The homecoming broadcast with TJ Holmes began at 7 a.m. with the sound of the...
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
WALB 10
Valdosta organizations host a C.O.A.T.S. drive for people in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta non-profit that helps disadvantaged kids is working to make sure everyone keeps warm over the winter. The owner of Beautiful Creations by Chanel encourages people in her community to be a blessing to someone else. She says if you have any gently used jackets or coats lying around, why not bless someone in need?
famunews.com
FAMU To Provide Big Screen Locations For Students, Supporters For Sold Out Homecoming Game
The Florida A&M University’s sold-out homecoming game will be shown on large screens at several locations outside Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday. The Athletic Department in collaboration with the Division of University Advancement and the FAMU Student Government Association will show the sold-out homecoming game versus the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff at the Knight Plaza, 1675 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., and at Robert “Pete” Griffin Track.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
There are almost 5,000 pieces of African American artifacts housed at the Jack Hadley Black History Museum in Thomasville.
wfxl.com
Tift County Board of Commissioners launch 'Operation Green Light' in support of vets
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners announced that the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North, Tifton, will be illuminated green November 7th through the 11th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
WALB 10
Valdosta community comes together to try and prevent youth violence
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Crime has been on the rise in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), however, the community is coming together to find solutions. City leaders and residents came together and brainstormed several ways to try and win back the younger generation. They say there are programs available to help the youth in the community.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
WALB 10
Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
Albany Herald
Scammers use old BJ for Mayor Facebook site to con victims
ALBANY — If you try to contact Albany businesswoman B.J. Fletcher on social media, you’re out of luck. Fletcher doesn’t even have a Facebook page. Sadly, this bit of information comes too late for Cheryl Jones and other senior citizens who gave money to scammers who’d hacked into Fletcher’s 12-year-old “BJ for Mayor” Facebook account and offered puppies fo sale.
