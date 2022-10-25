Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. customers have been made aware of a recall. The U.S. Food and Safety Inspection Service issued a statement announcing that the company recalled 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber. The products were produced on Sept. 8, 2022. Per the report, 1-lb. chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code XEN3663466 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25 are those that the company is urging not to consume. They were shipped nationwide. FSIS says they received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

