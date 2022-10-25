ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Forest Grove News Times

Evanson: Blazers are hot, but can it last? Who cares?

The team is 4-0 and exceeding expectations, and I say it's fine to get excited.How excited are you about your 4-0 Portland Trail Blazers? Well, my guess is pretty excited, after-all it's been quite some time since they gave you anything to be excited about. But while plenty of people will roll their eyes, chuckle or scoff at your exhilaration in the wake of their—very—early success, don't let the reality of the 78 games remaining rain on the parade that's been the first four. You've been through a lot, Blazer fans. Draft-day busts; catastrophic injuries; near misses; and last...
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Clippers, Paul George, Celtics, Pacers, Nuggets

Forward Paul George is expected to play Thursday for the game vs. Thunder, per Law Murray of The Athletic. George missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness. Forward Kawhi Leonard, however, could again miss the game with knee stiffness. Leonard missed the previous game as well — though reportedly said he felt well enough to play.
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (calf) out minimum 1-2 weeks for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (calf) will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Lillard suffered a right calf strain on Wednesday against the Miami Heat and was unable to return. Anfernee Simons will have a larger usage rate with Lillard out and the candidates to enter the starting lineup are Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Justise Winslow. The Trail Blazers' next game is on Friday versus the Houston Rockets.
FOX Sports

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Lake Oswego Review

Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
