Aussies isolate Zampa after positive COVID test

Pat Cummins, centre, of Australia is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Richard Wainwright/AAPImage via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) — Spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for COVID and is being isolated from teammates ahead of Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup match against England on Friday.

Zampa missed Australia’s match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday after testing positive on the team’s arrival in Perth. It is the second time he has contracted COVID.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis, who hit 59 from 18 balls to win the match against Sri Lanka, said strict precautions are being taken to ensure the virus doesn’t spread among the players.

“Everyone around the world is going through that and every team is going to have their processes in place to try to keep it as safe as possible,” Stoinis said. “We first got COVID back in the Big Bash (last summer) and a few of us had it at the same time.

”(Zampa) said it wasn’t as bad as that time. So hopefully he’s ok and in a couple of days we’ll see (if he can play).

“All the boys are testing and doing what we can to make sure we’re alright.”

