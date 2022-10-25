Read full article on original website
Luxury Leather Atelier Savas Brings a Little Bit of Nashville to L.A. in First Foray Into Ready-to-Wear
A little bit of Nashville looks good on L.A. Bespoke leather jackets, boots, and accessories made from the finest hides and furs in the world await Angelenos at Savas' new store on Melrose. The star-loved, small-batch brand, which counts musicians Jack White, Jason Isbel, and Reba McEntire as fans, was founded by Savannah Yarborough, a Nashville-based designer who earned her menswear design degree from the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London.
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Dine L.A. to the OC Japan Fair and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Dine L.A. (Multiple Locations): Foodies, it's here! Score food and drink deals for $15 and up while...
L.A.'s Spookiest Soirees, From Halloween-Themed Parties to Family-Fun Fall Festivities
Calling all goblins and ghouls! Our weather may not show it, but Halloween is here, and we want to prepare you for all of the city's best fall festivities. Choosing your Halloween event line-up can be frightening. That's why we did the work for you!. Spooky seekers can enthrall themselves...
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From The Escape Room L.A.'s Grand Opening to Beyond The Streets' First Print Bazaar, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Ongoing. Dine L.A. (Multiple Locations): Foodies, it's here! Score food and drink deals for $15 and up...
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From The Hundreds' Family Style Food Fest to Scary Movie Month at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Stradafest (DTLA): Strada Eateria and Bar, DTLA's favorite spot for contemporary L.A. street cuisine, is kicking off...
Minions, Jurassic Park, and More Iconic Films Get a Streetwear Spin at New Universal CityWalk Store, Univrs
Some of the most iconic on-screen moments are springing to life through streetwear at Univrs, a new store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Each season, the shop will debut limited edition drops of apparel and collectibles ranging from $30-$100 inspired by beloved NBCUniversal brands and characters including Minions, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Felix the Cat, Jaws, and more.
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From FitspoLA to Guess Originals x Pushing for Pin to Create & Cultivate's First Wellness Event, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Champions of Magic (Anaheim): Five world-class illusionists are bringing some magic to town! Watch incredible illusions with...
