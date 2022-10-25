ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
Annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival Returns

The Rhode Island Seafood Festival hosted its 12th annual event at India Point Park in Providence on Sept. 10-11. Each year, the event brings together the best local purveyors of seafood and other fine fare, as well as beer, wine and spirits from Ocean State producers and wholesalers for two days of scenic seafood, music and fun. Food from the Shuckin’ Truck, Sunset Farm, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Joe’s Snack Shack, Ninigret Nectars Raw Bar, Red’s Street Kitchen and more showcased favorites such as lobster rolls, clam cakes, calamari, oysters, littlenecks and scallops among the shellfish delights fried, boiled and sauced, as well as hot dogs, burgers, poke bowls, smoothies, soups, sweets and more from participating food vendors. The 2022 Pier Stage Sponsor was Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, whose wines are made from grapes grown in terraced vineyards at the foothills of the Italian Alps and offered the perfect accompaniment to the food showcase. Sips included Narragansett, Chair 2, Whalers Brewing Company and Deep Eddy Vodka. ’Merican Mule rounded out the selections.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
Sensory-friendly Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly version of the Jack-O-Lantern spectacular Tuesday and Wednesday night. Similar to the spectacular, there will be over 5,000 lit pumpkins following a trail. There will be no music or special effects for those who may experience sensory...
Barnaby’s Inferno — Saturday

Barnaby Castle on Broadway will once again be throwing a Halloween party with food, booze, entertainment, and prizes for costumes; this annual event raises funds for the ongoing restoration of this glorious pile. The theme this year is Barnaby’s Inferno. Which deadly sin is yours?. Three floors of spooky...
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?

James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
We Were Promised Jetpacks return to The Met

Nearly a month before COVID-19 changed everything back in 2020, We Were Promised Jetpacks performed at The Met in Pawtucket as part of a United States tour they were doing. Since that time, a few things have changed within the band such as becoming a three-piece consisting of vocalist & guitarist Adam Thompson, bassist Sean Smith and drummer Darren Lackie when before they had always operated as a quartet. They also released their latest album Enjoy The View, which was written mostly remotely due to the lockdowns fueled by the pandemic. In a little over a week, the indie rock act from Edinburgh, Scotland will be making their return to the venue located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street on October 28. Phoenix alt-pop band Breakup Shoes will be starting off the evening at 9pm.
The Goose Goes South

Onne and Tenley van der Wal of Jamestown, Rhode Island, spent the past two years refitting Snow Goose, their 1986 Grand Banks 32. Having completed all the major work—some small details still need to be addressed—they are taking the Goose south for the winter. Their planned destination? The Bahamas.
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
Adoptable Pet of the Week

Sunlight will bring the sparkle back into your life! She is a six month old mixed breed puppy who is playful, lovable and ready to join your family! If you’ve been looking for an adorable pup go to see Sunlight at the Heart of RI. They are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2, no appointment is necessary. You may also call 401-467-3670 or visit their website for more information at www.heartofri.org Sunlight can’t wait to meet you!
Providence Woman Cashes In on Momentos From Dating Elon Musk in College

Multi-billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, has made quite the name for himself over the years and has cemented himself in history as one of the brightest, richest, and most polarizing individuals of our lifetime. But in the nineties, he was just an eager college student at the University of Pennsylvania happily dating North Providence native, Jennifer Gwynne.
TEN MILE RIVER WATERSHED

This morning – Dutch Oven with low 300-degree heat in stove oven. One Dave’s Market chunked butternut squash and one large Jaswell Farm carrot, one package bone chicken broth, half medium onion and small package sliced mushrooms, one crushed bouillon cube and black pepper. I’ll slow roast the...
