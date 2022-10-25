Nearly a month before COVID-19 changed everything back in 2020, We Were Promised Jetpacks performed at The Met in Pawtucket as part of a United States tour they were doing. Since that time, a few things have changed within the band such as becoming a three-piece consisting of vocalist & guitarist Adam Thompson, bassist Sean Smith and drummer Darren Lackie when before they had always operated as a quartet. They also released their latest album Enjoy The View, which was written mostly remotely due to the lockdowns fueled by the pandemic. In a little over a week, the indie rock act from Edinburgh, Scotland will be making their return to the venue located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street on October 28. Phoenix alt-pop band Breakup Shoes will be starting off the evening at 9pm.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO