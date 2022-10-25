Read full article on original website
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
thebeveragejournal.com
Annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival Returns
The Rhode Island Seafood Festival hosted its 12th annual event at India Point Park in Providence on Sept. 10-11. Each year, the event brings together the best local purveyors of seafood and other fine fare, as well as beer, wine and spirits from Ocean State producers and wholesalers for two days of scenic seafood, music and fun. Food from the Shuckin’ Truck, Sunset Farm, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Joe’s Snack Shack, Ninigret Nectars Raw Bar, Red’s Street Kitchen and more showcased favorites such as lobster rolls, clam cakes, calamari, oysters, littlenecks and scallops among the shellfish delights fried, boiled and sauced, as well as hot dogs, burgers, poke bowls, smoothies, soups, sweets and more from participating food vendors. The 2022 Pier Stage Sponsor was Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, whose wines are made from grapes grown in terraced vineyards at the foothills of the Italian Alps and offered the perfect accompaniment to the food showcase. Sips included Narragansett, Chair 2, Whalers Brewing Company and Deep Eddy Vodka. ’Merican Mule rounded out the selections.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
ABC6.com
Sensory-friendly Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly version of the Jack-O-Lantern spectacular Tuesday and Wednesday night. Similar to the spectacular, there will be over 5,000 lit pumpkins following a trail. There will be no music or special effects for those who may experience sensory...
providencedailydose.com
Barnaby’s Inferno — Saturday
Barnaby Castle on Broadway will once again be throwing a Halloween party with food, booze, entertainment, and prizes for costumes; this annual event raises funds for the ongoing restoration of this glorious pile. The theme this year is Barnaby’s Inferno. Which deadly sin is yours?. Three floors of spooky...
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
Pawtucket Times
We Were Promised Jetpacks return to The Met
Nearly a month before COVID-19 changed everything back in 2020, We Were Promised Jetpacks performed at The Met in Pawtucket as part of a United States tour they were doing. Since that time, a few things have changed within the band such as becoming a three-piece consisting of vocalist & guitarist Adam Thompson, bassist Sean Smith and drummer Darren Lackie when before they had always operated as a quartet. They also released their latest album Enjoy The View, which was written mostly remotely due to the lockdowns fueled by the pandemic. In a little over a week, the indie rock act from Edinburgh, Scotland will be making their return to the venue located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street on October 28. Phoenix alt-pop band Breakup Shoes will be starting off the evening at 9pm.
soundingsonline.com
The Goose Goes South
Onne and Tenley van der Wal of Jamestown, Rhode Island, spent the past two years refitting Snow Goose, their 1986 Grand Banks 32. Having completed all the major work—some small details still need to be addressed—they are taking the Goose south for the winter. Their planned destination? The Bahamas.
Learning Something New About New Bedford’s Most Interesting Man
Thanks to a local historian and close friend of the late Peter Barney, I found out something I never knew about New Bedford's most interesting man. I was aware that his personality was well developed in all aspects; however, I never knew his love of music extended far down. Researcher...
Fishing boat catches undetonated explosive off RI coast
The U.S. Coast Guard detonated an explosive caught by a fishing vessel Wednesday morning.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
QSR magazine
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
RI-based startup looking to revolutionize sea travel
A Rhode Island-based startup company is developing new electric "flying boats" that could make traveling between coastal communities a whole lot faster.
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
Fall River’s Finest Chad ‘Lion’ Leoncello Returns to the Ring at Bally’s Twin River Casino
Somebody call ring announcer Michael Buffer, because Fall River is gearing up to "Rumble"!. Local legend Chad "Lion" Leoncello hasn't fought a match since 2019, and the wait is finally over. On November 19th, the Fall River native will be competing at Bally's Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
rhodybeat.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week
Sunlight will bring the sparkle back into your life! She is a six month old mixed breed puppy who is playful, lovable and ready to join your family! If you’ve been looking for an adorable pup go to see Sunlight at the Heart of RI. They are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2, no appointment is necessary. You may also call 401-467-3670 or visit their website for more information at www.heartofri.org Sunlight can’t wait to meet you!
Providence Woman Cashes In on Momentos From Dating Elon Musk in College
Multi-billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, has made quite the name for himself over the years and has cemented himself in history as one of the brightest, richest, and most polarizing individuals of our lifetime. But in the nineties, he was just an eager college student at the University of Pennsylvania happily dating North Providence native, Jennifer Gwynne.
mybackyardnews.com
TEN MILE RIVER WATERSHED
This morning – Dutch Oven with low 300-degree heat in stove oven. One Dave’s Market chunked butternut squash and one large Jaswell Farm carrot, one package bone chicken broth, half medium onion and small package sliced mushrooms, one crushed bouillon cube and black pepper. I’ll slow roast the...
ABC6.com
‘Overwhelming and scary’: North Providence mom describes sons experience with RSV
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Grayson Swain, who’s only 14 months old, is one of hundreds of young children across the country infected with RSV. A respiratory virus that’s common for his age, but his mother Jacquelyn said her son’s case was more severe. “He was...
