UCSF Radiology's Staff DEI Committee Fosters Discussion to Fuel Learning
The UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging's Staff Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee currently has 13 members and is led by Martin Rawlings-Fein, audio-visual technician, and Cindy Cheng, communications and events manager. The committee's goal is to make everyone in the department staff feel welcome and supported. To this end, they strive to help staff make connections and share across different cultures, promote allyship and ensure that staff perspectives on DEI are heard and incorporated into the department's work and culture. As Cindy said, "The more we talk, the more we learn."
UCSF Radiology and Neurosurgery Announce Sectional Structure Changes Based on Interdisciplinary Neuroendovascular Procedures
Effective November 1, 2022, the UCSF Radiology Neurointerventional Radiology (NIR) faculty will join UCSF Neurosurgery Cerebrovascular Surgery faculty to establish a new transdisciplinary service line: Neuroendovascular Surgery (NES). This service line is a partnership between the Department of Radiology & Biomedical Imaging and the Department of Neurological Surgery and sponsored by the UCSF School of Medicine and UCSF Health.
