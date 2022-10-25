The UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging's Staff Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee currently has 13 members and is led by Martin Rawlings-Fein, audio-visual technician, and Cindy Cheng, communications and events manager. The committee's goal is to make everyone in the department staff feel welcome and supported. To this end, they strive to help staff make connections and share across different cultures, promote allyship and ensure that staff perspectives on DEI are heard and incorporated into the department's work and culture. As Cindy said, "The more we talk, the more we learn."

