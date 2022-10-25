ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit

Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Police looking for 3 suspects after weekend shooting in Planet Fitness parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are looking for three unidentified males involved in a shooting that happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard on Oct. 21. According to a news release, a silver Nissan sedan occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark-colored SUV in the Planet Fitness parking lot, 1600 Fort Campbell Blvd., at 7:39 p.m. on Friday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

