Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Really Have To Rake The Dead Leaves On Your Lawn?
Raking the dead leaves on your lawn every autumn can be extremely hard work, especially if you have a large yard with lots of deciduous trees.
I’m a gardening expert – three steps to get rid of spider mites destroying your houseplants
IF you've been neglecting your houseplants and have noticed tiny webs all of them, then you probably have spider mites. Luckily, a gardening expert has revealed how to banish them and stop them from destroying your plants. Andrew Gaumond, horticulturist and editorial director at Petal Republic shared what spider mites...
Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors
While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
Is Colored Mulch Safe To Use In Your Garden?
Some dyed mulch is derived from questionable wood sources and has been linked to various soil and health issues. Here's what you need to know about dyed mulch.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
Why don’t evergreens change color and drop their leaves every fall?
Mixed among those bright, colorful patches are some trees that stay steadfastly green. Why do evergreen conifers sit out this blazing seasonal spectacle?
10 Companion Plants You Should Grow Next To Cucumbers In Your Garden
If you're having trouble growing healthy cucumber plants, refer to these ten companions with which your cucumbers will form beneficial relationships.
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
Why You Should Be Treating Your Lawn For Grubs Right Before The Frost
If you want your lawn to keep its healthy appearance, It requires year-round attention. Here's why you should treat your lawn for grubs right before the frost.
Tips for Getting Rid of Squirrels
Crafty, cute squirrels provide hours of entertainment, but they damage homes and tear up yards, too. If they get inside your house, you could be looking at a major disaster. Prevention is the best defense, but what if you’re past that point?. Keep your expectations realistic. Clever squirrels won’t...
earth.com
Garden waste could store 600,000 tons of CO2 annually
Scruffy yards are usually frowned upon and, especially in fall, people go to great trouble to collect up leaves and ‘tidy’ their gardens. Queues of trailers packed with garden waste are a familiar sight at recycling centers, as home owners work to keep control of their green space. But what if we saw garden waste differently – what if it had value left right there, in our back yards. According to Professor Per Gundersen of the University of Copenhagen, we would be making a useful contribution to both the climate and the biodiversity crisis if we simply left our garden waste where it falls.
Tips for Buying Garden Plants Online
It’s easy to buy just about anything online, from the cars we drive to the clothes we wear. Live plants are no exception. Some people live where there isn’t a garden center within 100 miles. Others can only find time to shop for plants late at night after everyone else has gone to sleep.
Master Gardener: Hyacinth Bean Vine covers the bases
The Hyacinth Bean Vine grows fast and functions as an ornamental plant, food source, butterfly magnet and even works as a beautiful privacy fence. It likes ample water with good drainage but keep soil moist, not soggy, to keep it from getting droopy in the heat. Growth spurts in early summer with blooms and pods continues all summer long. No maintenance needed like deadheading.
gardeningknowhow.com
Saving Pumpkin Seeds: How To Store Pumpkin Seed For Planting
Perhaps this year you found the perfect pumpkin to make a jack-o-lantern or perhaps you grew an unusual heirloom pumpkin this year and wish to try growing it again next year. Saving pumpkin seeds is easy. Planting pumpkin seeds from pumpkins you have enjoyed also ensures that you can enjoy them again next year.
Most Raked Leaves End up in Landfills — But Are They Compostable?
As a kid, fallen leaves inspire feelings of excitement for a long day of jumping in leaf piles — but as an adult, they tend to trigger some anxiety, for a long upcoming day of lawn work. But once the leaves are raked and put into bags, it's important to know what you should do with raked leaves. Leaving them out for garbage pickup is an option, but do leaves really need to be rotting in landfills?
Allotment guru shares 5 clever ways to stop squirrels digging up bulbs
How to stop squirrels from digging up and eating your spring-flowering bulbs
ClickOnDetroit.com
Don’t trash them: How to properly dispose of your pumpkins after Halloween
For me, pumpkin carving is one of the most fun traditions of the Halloween season. Every October, I look forward to the night when my family gets together at our childhood home to carve pumpkins, using stencils that my mom’s had for decades. Then, on another night, I get together with a close group of friends and do the same thing all over.
vinlove.net
Go to Moc Chau to check in the rose garden at the end of autumn
The round, stretchy, golden persimmons dangling from the tree not only make the viewer want to eat right away but also an ideal scene to attract tourists to check-in. Located about 200m from the heart of tea hill, the “unnamed” rose garden in the Mia Duong sub-area, Moc Chau town (Son La) is a hot place sought by young people because of the romantic and autumnal scenery of the area. this garden.
Comments / 0