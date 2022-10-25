Scruffy yards are usually frowned upon and, especially in fall, people go to great trouble to collect up leaves and ‘tidy’ their gardens. Queues of trailers packed with garden waste are a familiar sight at recycling centers, as home owners work to keep control of their green space. But what if we saw garden waste differently – what if it had value left right there, in our back yards. According to Professor Per Gundersen of the University of Copenhagen, we would be making a useful contribution to both the climate and the biodiversity crisis if we simply left our garden waste where it falls.

