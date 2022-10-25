The Old Blue and Gold of West Virginia will look the part on Saturday when they welcome them number 7 ranked team in nation to Morgantown. As usual in a Saturday game week, WVU unveiled their selected uniform combination Thursday evening. It will be blue on blue on gold for the Mountaineers. That’s blue helmets with the flying WV logo in gold, blue jerseys with gold block lettering and stitching and then gold pants.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO