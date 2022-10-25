Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Baseball Schedule Released for Upcoming 2023 Season
It may be Fall, but it’s not far from baseball season West Virginia. Big 12 schools like WVU released their baseball schedule for the 2023 season. This coming year will mark manager Randy Mazey’s 11th in Morgantown. WVU’s schedule will be packed with intriguing matchups and tough challenges as Mazey looks to continue building up the program after losing some key contributors from the 2022 team.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Feelings About Defense Despite Roller Coaster Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley spoke to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about his team’s poor performance against Texas Tech. Lesley touched on his feelings about the group regardless of the roller coaster season on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Welcome to the...
wvsportsnow.com
Expect Classic Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football Against TCU
The Old Blue and Gold of West Virginia will look the part on Saturday when they welcome them number 7 ranked team in nation to Morgantown. As usual in a Saturday game week, WVU unveiled their selected uniform combination Thursday evening. It will be blue on blue on gold for the Mountaineers. That’s blue helmets with the flying WV logo in gold, blue jerseys with gold block lettering and stitching and then gold pants.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Tre Mitchell Has Not Returned to Practice After Foot Injury
West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has not returned to practice after suffering a foot injury a few weeks ago. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned Mitchell’s absence from practice on Thursday afternoon. Huggins is unknown of when Mitchell’s return to the floor could be. “Tre is getting better...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Included on List with Odds for Next Fired College Football Head Coach
A natural side effect of losing is people will constantly speculation about what can be done to right the ship. The easiest fix in some people’s mind is always to fire the head coach. With West Virginia on the heels of a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, many WVU...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU’s Kobe Johnson, Jimmy Bell and Joe Toussaint on Individual Progress
West Virginia G Kobe Johnson, F Jimmy Bell Jr. and G Joe Toussaint all spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon, talking about themselves individually. Johnson said he’s role will be bigger this season, Bell talked about his 75-pound weight loss and Toussaint talked about learning a new system at West Virginia.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 26
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The volleyball team falls to Iowa State 3 sets to 0. A class of 2024 tight end recruit announces he will be at WVU’s game against TCU on Saturday. Update (2:00...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU TE Brian Polendey on Increased Playing Time, Role as Leader of Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey detailed his role as a veteran leader on the team and seeing increased playing time with Mike O’Laughlin’s injury while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Welcome to the new...
wvsportsnow.com
Reminder: WVU-Bowling Green Basketball Exhibition Proceeds Go to Cancer Research
West Virginia men’s basketball will host Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game on Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. Proceeds of the event will go to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $10...
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Offense Getting Back on Track, QB JT Daniels Responding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October, 2022 about how his offense can be better against TCU and how quarterback JT Daniels will respond from a bad game against Texas Tech. Welcome to the new home of...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU CB Charles Woods Expected to Play Against TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After discussing West Virginia’s increased injury list stemming from their bad night in Lubbock, Texas, head coach Neal Brown did have one piece of positivity to report health wise for his team. WVU cornerback Charles Woods, who returned to action against Texas Tech after being...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Staying the Course, Getting Team on Track
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the loss to Texas Tech and previews the TCU game while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. At about the 18 minute mark Brown responds to Asti’s question about Pat McAfee’s...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown Responds to Pat McAfee’s Comments About Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown did eventually offer a response to something that has been on the minds of Mountaineer Nation in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. WVSN’s Mike Asti asked Brown if he had any thoughts or reaction to what Pat McAfee said...
wvsportsnow.com
Listen: WVSN’s Mike Asti on Sirius XM Big 12 Show to Talk Present, Future of WVU
With the West Virginia football being talked about nationally, for better or worse, WVSN’s Mike Asti was asked to appear on a national show to discuss the future of the program. Asti joined “Big 12 Today” on the College Sport side of Sirius XM on Wednesday morning. He offered...
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: Texas Tech Review, Reaction
This episode of the CRW podcast features a review of the embarrassing 48-10 loss that WVU suffered at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 7th game of the 2022 WVU football season. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and...
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
West Virginia city named among most beautiful US towns to visit
A small city in Upshur County made Trips to Discover's 2022 list of the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns to Visit in the United States.
Comments / 0