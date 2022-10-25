ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

WVU Baseball Schedule Released for Upcoming 2023 Season

It may be Fall, but it’s not far from baseball season West Virginia. Big 12 schools like WVU released their baseball schedule for the 2023 season. This coming year will mark manager Randy Mazey’s 11th in Morgantown. WVU’s schedule will be packed with intriguing matchups and tough challenges as Mazey looks to continue building up the program after losing some key contributors from the 2022 team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Expect Classic Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football Against TCU

The Old Blue and Gold of West Virginia will look the part on Saturday when they welcome them number 7 ranked team in nation to Morgantown. As usual in a Saturday game week, WVU unveiled their selected uniform combination Thursday evening. It will be blue on blue on gold for the Mountaineers. That’s blue helmets with the flying WV logo in gold, blue jerseys with gold block lettering and stitching and then gold pants.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU F Tre Mitchell Has Not Returned to Practice After Foot Injury

West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has not returned to practice after suffering a foot injury a few weeks ago. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned Mitchell’s absence from practice on Thursday afternoon. Huggins is unknown of when Mitchell’s return to the floor could be. “Tre is getting better...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 26

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The volleyball team falls to Iowa State 3 sets to 0. A class of 2024 tight end recruit announces he will be at WVU’s game against TCU on Saturday. Update (2:00...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU CB Charles Woods Expected to Play Against TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After discussing West Virginia’s increased injury list stemming from their bad night in Lubbock, Texas, head coach Neal Brown did have one piece of positivity to report health wise for his team. WVU cornerback Charles Woods, who returned to action against Texas Tech after being...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Staying the Course, Getting Team on Track

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the loss to Texas Tech and previews the TCU game while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. At about the 18 minute mark Brown responds to Asti’s question about Pat McAfee’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Texas Tech Review, Reaction

This episode of the CRW podcast features a review of the embarrassing 48-10 loss that WVU suffered at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 7th game of the 2022 WVU football season. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
HUNTINGTON, WV

