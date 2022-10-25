ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell County, SC

WRDW-TV

Richmond County leaders call for expanded voter access

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials confirm Richmond County has one of the lower voter turnout rates in the state. That’s based on the total number of registered voters and how many come out. We spoke to leaders in Augusta who are calling on the Richmond County Board of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Days before midterm election, Warnock campaigns in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock was campaigning in Augusta at the Henry Brigham Community Center on Golden Camp Road. Warnock was encouraging people to get out, vote and pray. “Vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and children. So Augusta,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WCNC

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Mural, mural on the wall

Mural, mural on the wall, how does Colleton County School District prioritize its money haul? Tuesday, October 18th at the CCSD board meeting it was brought to light that a large sum of monies was allocated for mural projects for at least two of the schools in the district. Superintendent,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools make strides in statewide ratings

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recently released data for 2021-22 school year South Carolina report cards offers positive news for Edgefield County School District students and schools, the district said Monday. For the first time in over a decade, no schools in the district are rated as “below average” or “unsatisfactory”...
JOHNSTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Stacey Abrams and Jen Jordan campaign in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Governor candidate, Stacey Abrams, and Attorney General nominee, Jen Jordan, will both be visiting Augusta to campaign, on Thursday. Abrams will be in Grovetown today as a part of her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour at 3:30 p.m. located on Horizon South Parkway.
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Betty "Sue" Collins Johnston

BARNWELL - Betty “Sue” Collins Johnston, 73, of Barnwell, S.C., passed away in her home on October 24, 2022. Born July 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Flemming Wright Collins Sr. and Mary Hunter Collins. She is survived by her husband, Clifford John Johnston of...
BARNWELL, SC
WSAV News 3

1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Deputies investigating double murder-suicide in Richland County

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crime scene after responding to a call regarding two unresponsive individuals Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m. According to sheriff officials, deputies found a man and woman inside a home located at 600 Bur Oak Lane. They both had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

First responders hold candy walk in Snelling

Barnwell County first responders raced to the Snelling Town Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. There was no real emergency – just an opportunity to interact with the youngest residents of Snelling and its surrounding communities during the 3rd Annual First Responder Candy Walk. The event, held during the 100th...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Keaton Haze Creech

Cliff and Victoria Creech of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Keaton Haze Creech. He was born on July 20, 2022 at 7:55 a.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
BARNWELL, SC
wfxg.com

DA issues statement in infant death case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - District Attorney Jared Williams spoke with FOX54 in the case of 6-month-old Samson Scott, who died under suspicious circumstances last week. When Samson Scott's parents, Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott, were arrested Wednesday in connection to their infant's death, the FOX54 News Now team began poring over documents on the death of another child, Samson's older brother Travis, who died while in the parents' care in 2021.
AUGUSTA, GA

