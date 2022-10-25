Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Richmond County leaders call for expanded voter access
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials confirm Richmond County has one of the lower voter turnout rates in the state. That’s based on the total number of registered voters and how many come out. We spoke to leaders in Augusta who are calling on the Richmond County Board of...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
WRDW-TV
Days before midterm election, Warnock campaigns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock was campaigning in Augusta at the Henry Brigham Community Center on Golden Camp Road. Warnock was encouraging people to get out, vote and pray. “Vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and children. So Augusta,...
Calhoun County council approves first property tax increase in three years
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County council has approved increased millage for the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year, which for property owners means an increase in taxes. The total countywide millage is now 280.7, compared to 277.92 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Property owners with an appraised value...
blufftontoday.com
Alex Murdaugh’s Spanish-speaking housekeeper at center of Mexican citizen’s lawsuit
Several prominent Hampton lawyers recently sued in conjunction with disbarred and accused South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh have filed a joint dismissal motion, asking for opposing attorneys to be sanctioned and outlining how Murdaugh’s former household employee is allegedly involved in the legal actions. Orangeburg attorneys...
WCNC
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
walterborolive.com
Mural, mural on the wall
Mural, mural on the wall, how does Colleton County School District prioritize its money haul? Tuesday, October 18th at the CCSD board meeting it was brought to light that a large sum of monies was allocated for mural projects for at least two of the schools in the district. Superintendent,...
districtadministration.com
With COVID no longer a major crisis, what is keeping district leaders up at night?
Which K-12 challenges are keeping your fellow superintendents and principals up at night now that COVID is no longer an all-consuming crisis? And what are public school leaders looking forward to with the pandemic no longer clouding every inch of the horizon?. Superintendent Marcella Shaw, of the Barnwell County Consolidated...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools make strides in statewide ratings
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recently released data for 2021-22 school year South Carolina report cards offers positive news for Edgefield County School District students and schools, the district said Monday. For the first time in over a decade, no schools in the district are rated as “below average” or “unsatisfactory”...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
WRDW-TV
Stacey Abrams and Jen Jordan campaign in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Governor candidate, Stacey Abrams, and Attorney General nominee, Jen Jordan, will both be visiting Augusta to campaign, on Thursday. Abrams will be in Grovetown today as a part of her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour at 3:30 p.m. located on Horizon South Parkway.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Betty "Sue" Collins Johnston
BARNWELL - Betty “Sue” Collins Johnston, 73, of Barnwell, S.C., passed away in her home on October 24, 2022. Born July 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Flemming Wright Collins Sr. and Mary Hunter Collins. She is survived by her husband, Clifford John Johnston of...
1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
coladaily.com
Deputies investigating double murder-suicide in Richland County
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crime scene after responding to a call regarding two unresponsive individuals Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m. According to sheriff officials, deputies found a man and woman inside a home located at 600 Bur Oak Lane. They both had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
thepeoplesentinel.com
First responders hold candy walk in Snelling
Barnwell County first responders raced to the Snelling Town Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. There was no real emergency – just an opportunity to interact with the youngest residents of Snelling and its surrounding communities during the 3rd Annual First Responder Candy Walk. The event, held during the 100th...
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Keaton Haze Creech
Cliff and Victoria Creech of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Keaton Haze Creech. He was born on July 20, 2022 at 7:55 a.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
wfxg.com
DA issues statement in infant death case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - District Attorney Jared Williams spoke with FOX54 in the case of 6-month-old Samson Scott, who died under suspicious circumstances last week. When Samson Scott's parents, Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott, were arrested Wednesday in connection to their infant's death, the FOX54 News Now team began poring over documents on the death of another child, Samson's older brother Travis, who died while in the parents' care in 2021.
