digitalspy.com
Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on the female characters
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the mammoth task of navigating a story after losing its titular hero, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the Black Panther, in 2020. But it looks like the film found a solution: focus on the female characters. Specifically Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Ramonda (Angela Bassett).
First trailer for Christian Bale's Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye
Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has unveiled a chilling first trailer. Directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers), the film is adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel which fictionalises the origins of Edgar Allan Poe – legendary writer of The Raven. Christian Bale is the main attraction as Augustus...
Is Nightmare Before Christmas director and Jordan Peele's new Netflix movie worth watching?
Wendell and Wild is what you get when you mix the darkly whimsical genius of The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick with the humour of Key and Peele. The stop-motion animated Netflix film has charm and spooks in equal measure. The titular Wendell and Wild are scheming demon brothers...
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star Zoe Saldaña teases “sweet departure” as Gamora
Zoe Saldaña has opened up on playing Gamora once again in the hotly-anticipated third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy. And judging by her comments, where she references a "sweet departure", this could be the last we see of her as the character. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said:...
The Shining star lands new horror movie role
The Shining icon Shelley Duvall has officially come out of retirement. Last seen gracing the big screen 20 years ago as Detective Dubrinski in Manna from Heaven, Deadline reports that Duvall will play the mother of the protagonist in writer-director Scott Goldberg's movie The Forest Hills. Edward Furlong (Terminator 2:...
Prey for the Devil gets crucified in first reviews
Prey for the Devil, the supernatural horror film that follows the story of a nun who trains to become a female exorcist, has critics and audiences divided as first reviews have essentially crucified this film. As of the time of writing this article, the film has a 23% critics score...
Ariana Grande reveals hair transformation for Wicked movie adaptation
Ariana Grande has unveiled a hair transformation as she gears up to star in the film adaptation of Wicked. In a picture posted to Instagram, the singer can be seen posing as she shows off her new blonde hair in her signature massive ponytail. She captained the post by writing:...
Walking Dead star's The Serpent Queen has future revealed beyond season 1
The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton will return as Catherine de Medici in The Serpent Queen season 2. Ahead of the edgy historical drama's season 1 finale this weekend, Starz's president of original programming Kathryn Busby announced official news of the renewal. "The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic...
Guardians of the Galaxy set to bring back dead character in holiday special
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Marvel fans get ready for another emotional rollercoaster as Yondu is set to make a reappearance in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As Guardians of the Galaxy fans will already know, Michael Rooker's character sacrificed himself in the second...
EastEnders' Heather Peace opens up about real-life friendship with co-star
EastEnders star Heather Peace has opened up about the real-life friendship she shares with her co-star Lacey Turner. Speaking to Inside Soap, Peace, who plays Eve Unwin on the soap, revealed the bond she shares with the Stacey Slater actress. "I haven't made a friend like Lacey for a long...
Rings of Power star lands next lead movie role in new comedy
Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark has booked her next movie role in a satirical comedy. The actress, also known for critically acclaimed horror Saint Maud, will star in The Fox alongside Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney (via Screen Daily). The directorial debut from Dario Russo, The Fox follows the heir...
The Peripheral star breaks down the meaning behind that haunting bee death
The Peripheral spoilers follow. The Peripheral actress T'Nia Miller has opened up about that haunting bee scene along with executive producer Lisa Joy. In the new Prime Video sci-fi thriller, Miller's character Cherise Nuland is referred to as the "Queen Bee whose sting you don't want to feel", and then later on there’s Grace's death scene – involving Cherise and bees.
Barbarian star Georgina Campbell would never have stayed in that house
Barbarian has been one of the sleeper hits of 2022, grossing more than $40 million at the US box office from a reported $4.5 million budget, and it's now finally arrived in UK cinemas for the Halloween weekend. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, the much-talked about horror movie centres...
Emmerdale reveals Chloe and Kerry's shocking secret
Emmerdale has confirmed Kerry Wyatt is actually Chloe Harris's mother. This week, Chloe has hit rock bottom as Mackenzie has continued to try desperately to keep their one-night fling from coming out. Mack and Chloe had a fling earlier this year but he has demanded she leave him alone. Kerry...
Drag Race UK's Le Fil talks "disheartening" feedback and being "sidelined"
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Le Fil about her time on Drag Race UK season four.
Doctor Who shares "up-close" look at David Tennant's new costume
Doctor Who has shared an "up close" look at David Tennant’s costume, which he wore during Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of the show. In case you missed it, during Whittaker's last episode, she was regenerated into none other than David Tennant, much to the shock and delight of fans.
Strictly Come Dancing's Will Mellor explains why he would "never" do a reality show again
Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor has explained why he would "never" do a reality TV show again. Speaking to The Sun, the Coronation Street actor said that he thinks "this is it" for him in terms of reality TV appearances. Mellor, who is currently competing on Strictly alongside professional...
Emmerdale shooting horror and 8 other big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Cain holds Al at gunpoint. (Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) The game is up for Chas...
Hocus Pocus star addresses Binx plot hole
Hocus Pocus star Jason Marsden has some thoughts on a major plot hole. Cast your mind back to 1993's original witch-a-thon, when the boy-turned-cat Thackery Binx (voiced by Marsden) brushed himself up against his dad's calves during the Sanderson Sisters' public execution. The furball could clearly talk, so why didn't...
Corrie's Dame Maureen Lipman returns from break
