Barnwell County, SC

News19 WLTX

Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo High School Homecoming Court

Irmo High School crowned its homecoming court on October 21. Pictured from left to right: Principal Dr. Kaaren Hampton, Homecoming Queen Runner-Up Ciara Rhodes, Homecoming Queen Aryana Stokes, Homecoming King Taveion Brown, and Homecoming King Runner-Up Jeremiah Williams. Photo By Chris Record, GoFlashWin.com.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
COLUMBIA, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
EDGEFIELD, SC
WRDW-TV

Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after gunshots were fired during an altercation, Richmond County deputies said Thursday. The altercation was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Apple Valley. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals,...
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Keaton Haze Creech

Cliff and Victoria Creech of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Keaton Haze Creech. He was born on July 20, 2022 at 7:55 a.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
BARNWELL, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Marching bands head to state finals

Two Barnwell County marching bands are headed to the state championship. The Barnwell High School Scarlet Knights Marching Band and the Williston-Elko High School Blue Devil Marching Band competed at the 1A Lower State marching band competition held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blythewood High. Williston-Elko and Barnwell both qualified for state after placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspicious package shuts down New Ellenton roadway for a time

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whiskey Road was closed for a time near New Ellenton Middle School on Thursday afternoon. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area to investigate a suspicious package by the side of the roadway,. Additional resources were called in to assist. The...
NEW ELLENTON, SC

