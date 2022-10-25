Read full article on original website
Related
thepeoplesentinel.com
David Kenner seeks re-election to Barnwell County Council (District 2)
David Kenner is seeking re-election to his District 2 seat on Barnwell County Council. The life-long resident of Blackville and Barnwell County wants to keep making a difference in his community.
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo High School Homecoming Court
Irmo High School crowned its homecoming court on October 21. Pictured from left to right: Principal Dr. Kaaren Hampton, Homecoming Queen Runner-Up Ciara Rhodes, Homecoming Queen Aryana Stokes, Homecoming King Taveion Brown, and Homecoming King Runner-Up Jeremiah Williams. Photo By Chris Record, GoFlashWin.com.
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
abccolumbia.com
Bosch expanding operations in Dorchester County, creating 350 new jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Technology services company Bosch announced it will expand it’s motor production operations in Dorchester County. The launch will create 350 new jobs and will be a $260 million investment. Bosch will expand it’s current building located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston to 75,000...
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
WIS-TV
Holly Hill man sentenced in Calhoun County murder case, victim shot in the back
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County murder trial has ended with a life sentence. Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill was sentenced to life in prison on the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A three-day trial found Smalls guilty.
thelocalpalate.com
Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after gunshots were fired during an altercation, Richmond County deputies said Thursday. The altercation was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Apple Valley. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals,...
wgac.com
Man Shot, Bullets Nearly Strike Sleeping Children Nearby in North Augusta
A man was shot multiple times while leaving a home late Tuesday night in the 100 block of Chalet North Court Near Bradleyville Road in North Augusta. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on his condition. Meanwhile, investigators say it was a close...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Keaton Haze Creech
Cliff and Victoria Creech of Barnwell are proud to announce the birth of their son, Keaton Haze Creech. He was born on July 20, 2022 at 7:55 a.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Marching bands head to state finals
Two Barnwell County marching bands are headed to the state championship. The Barnwell High School Scarlet Knights Marching Band and the Williston-Elko High School Blue Devil Marching Band competed at the 1A Lower State marching band competition held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blythewood High. Williston-Elko and Barnwell both qualified for state after placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
WIS-TV
Local convenience store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local gas station and car wash owner is parking old cars outside of his business and not as decoration but as a barrier to stop other cars from crashing into his store. The most recent crash happened in May. Surveillance video shows a car...
19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
WRDW-TV
Suspicious package shuts down New Ellenton roadway for a time
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whiskey Road was closed for a time near New Ellenton Middle School on Thursday afternoon. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area to investigate a suspicious package by the side of the roadway,. Additional resources were called in to assist. The...
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
Comments / 0