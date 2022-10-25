Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
Three things learned from Indiana Pacers loss to 76ers in Philadelphia
The Pacers fell to 1-3 after their first loss on the road.
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
NBA Insider reveals a rejected trade offer for Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Derrick Jones Jr. Slowly Proving He Belongs in the Chicago Bulls Rotation
Derrick Jones Jr. has made quite the impact for the Chicago Bulls as of late. Head coach Billy Donovan had no choice but to turn to Jones Jr. in their last two games. Third-year forward Patrick Williams has been struggling and Javonte Green cannot play 48 minutes a game. Jones...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Clippers, Paul George, Celtics, Pacers, Nuggets
Forward Paul George is expected to play Thursday for the game vs. Thunder, per Law Murray of The Athletic. George missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness. Forward Kawhi Leonard, however, could again miss the game with knee stiffness. Leonard missed the previous game as well — though reportedly said he felt well enough to play.
KRQE News 13
Wizards seek to maintain momentum vs. Pacers
The Indiana Pacers will look to avenge a season-opening loss to the Washington Wizards when the teams meet in the nation’s capital on Friday. Bradley Beal scored 23 points and the Wizards led wire-to-wire in a 114-107 win over the Pacers on Oct. 19. Washington has built on the...
Yardbarker
Lauri Markkanen leads Jazz past Rockets
Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jordan Clarkson finished with 20 points as the Utah Jazz held off the Houston Rockets for a 109-101 win Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley each added 14 points and Mike Conley contributed 13. Utah...
Yardbarker
Bulls Shootaround: Keys to Victory vs. Pacers; DeMar DeRozan Nears 20K Milestone
The Chicago Bulls are riding high after beating the Boston Celtics, one of the best teams in the association, on Monday night. The Bulls turned the tide after a slow start to flip a 19-point deficit into an 18-point win over the Celtics. Now Chicago is hoping to close out...
Myles Turner's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game
Myles Turner will be available in Wednesday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Hawks’ Trae Young Linked to Team USA
The next Team USA opportunity for NBA players will come in Paris during the 2024 Summer Games. Former NBA star Grant Hill has taken over for Jerry Colangelo as managing director of USA Basketball, with the Warriors’ Steve Kerr serving as coach. Along with Garland, Allen and Young, Wizards...
Yardbarker
Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay
Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday. John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Tame Indiana Pacers in 124-109 Victory
In the early stages of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers have allowed their opponents to get off to hot starts in the first quarter. That trend continued Wednesday at the United Center as the Chicago Bulls hosted the Pacers. Chicago not only dominated Indiana in the first quarter...
KRQE News 13
Mickey: Don’t overlook Chicago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys got back in the win column last week, and so did this week’s opponent. Dallas is set to host Chicago, and the Bears are coming off their biggest performance of the year. While Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is back with the team,...
Kiviranta's flashy goal, Oettinger help Stars beat Caps 2-0
DALLAS (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored a short-handed, unassisted goal, Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Washington Capitals 2-0 on Thursday night. Jason Robertson redirected Nils Lundkvist’s hard shot from the high slot to open the scoring in the first period before Kiviranta’s hustle play gave the Stars some breathing room midway through the third. It was the third goal for both Kiviranta and Robertson as the Stars bounced back from their first two regulation losses after starting 4-0-1 and are perfect in three home games. “It was a great response from everyone coming off that road trip,” Robertson said. “As a whole, I thought we played a very solid game.”
