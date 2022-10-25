ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets

Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Clippers, Paul George, Celtics, Pacers, Nuggets

Forward Paul George is expected to play Thursday for the game vs. Thunder, per Law Murray of The Athletic. George missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness. Forward Kawhi Leonard, however, could again miss the game with knee stiffness. Leonard missed the previous game as well — though reportedly said he felt well enough to play.
KRQE News 13

Wizards seek to maintain momentum vs. Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will look to avenge a season-opening loss to the Washington Wizards when the teams meet in the nation’s capital on Friday. Bradley Beal scored 23 points and the Wizards led wire-to-wire in a 114-107 win over the Pacers on Oct. 19. Washington has built on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Lauri Markkanen leads Jazz past Rockets

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jordan Clarkson finished with 20 points as the Utah Jazz held off the Houston Rockets for a 109-101 win Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley each added 14 points and Mike Conley contributed 13. Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Hawks’ Trae Young Linked to Team USA

The next Team USA opportunity for NBA players will come in Paris during the 2024 Summer Games. Former NBA star Grant Hill has taken over for Jerry Colangelo as managing director of USA Basketball, with the Warriors’ Steve Kerr serving as coach. Along with Garland, Allen and Young, Wizards...
Yardbarker

Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay

Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday. John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Tame Indiana Pacers in 124-109 Victory

In the early stages of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers have allowed their opponents to get off to hot starts in the first quarter. That trend continued Wednesday at the United Center as the Chicago Bulls hosted the Pacers. Chicago not only dominated Indiana in the first quarter...
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Mickey: Don’t overlook Chicago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys got back in the win column last week, and so did this week’s opponent. Dallas is set to host Chicago, and the Bears are coming off their biggest performance of the year. While Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is back with the team,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Kiviranta's flashy goal, Oettinger help Stars beat Caps 2-0

DALLAS (AP) — Joel Kiviranta scored a short-handed, unassisted goal, Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Washington Capitals 2-0 on Thursday night. Jason Robertson redirected Nils Lundkvist’s hard shot from the high slot to open the scoring in the first period before Kiviranta’s hustle play gave the Stars some breathing room midway through the third. It was the third goal for both Kiviranta and Robertson as the Stars bounced back from their first two regulation losses after starting 4-0-1 and are perfect in three home games. “It was a great response from everyone coming off that road trip,” Robertson said. “As a whole, I thought we played a very solid game.”
DALLAS, TX

