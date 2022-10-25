Read full article on original website
Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue
Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Miami Heat 119, Portland Trail Blazers 98: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night at the Moda Center, falling 119-98 to the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Jimmy Butler added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists as all five Heat (2-3) starters reached double figures in scoring. The Heat shot 51% from the field, including 40% from three-point range, having their way with a Blazers defense that surrendered its most points this season.
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
KRQE News 13
Klay Thompson, Warriors hope to keep cool vs. Heat
Klay Thompson will get an opportunity to rebound from a rare embarrassing moment when the Golden State Warriors entertain the Miami Heat in San Francisco on Thursday night. Irritated by a poor shooting night, and like many teammates, a disparity in foul calls, Thompson came away the loser in a verbal encounter with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in the third quarter of the Warriors’ road game on Tuesday.
Blazers won’t have Damian Lillard when they face Rockets
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard when they try to retain their top spot in
KRQE News 13
Timberwolves’ twin towers look to limit winless Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are just four games into their season and it already feels like they’re running out of time. The Lakers will try to avoid matching their worst start in 65 years when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in Minneapolis. Los Angeles is off...
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant score high in Brooklyn Nets defeat at Memphis Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 37 points apiece but couldn't prevent the Brooklyn Nets falling to their second defeat of the season at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies won 134-124 with Desmond Bane setting career highs of 38 points and eight three-pointers. Ja Morant also added...
KRQE News 13
Solid in big spots, Knicks out to hand Bucks first loss
For the New York Knicks, a common refrain in their recent games against the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets is these are games they would have lost last season. After successfully executing down the stretch to extend their winning streak to three games, the Knicks put their recent experience at closing games to the test against the NBA’s lone unbeaten team Friday night with a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Doncic has 41 in triple-double, Mavs beat Nets 129-125 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — When Luka Doncic’s pass to Reggie Bullock with a second left in regulation led to a missed shot, the Dallas Mavericks weren’t discouraged. They knew their superstar teammate would keep creating more chances for them — and they did their jobs when he did. Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. “We’re just trying to do the best we can to make his job a lot easier out there on the floor when he gives the ball up, and the only way you can do that is knock down shots and take them with confidence and make a play,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said.
Kelly Olynyk Optimistic In Rockets' Rebuild With Stephen Silas At The Helm
After spending half a season together, Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk is optimistic in the Houston Rockets rebuild with Stephen Silas at the helm.
ESPN
Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup
Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
numberfire.com
Alperen Sengun (illness) ruled out again Wednesday for Rockets
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) will not play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Sengun will be sidelined for a second straight game, but the big man is expected to join the Rockets at some point on their four-game road trip that begins on Wednesday. Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. started up front in Monday's game and played 34 minutes each, with Tari Eason and Usman Garuba contributing off the bench.
Rockets Game 5 Notebook: Isolation Sends Houston To A Jazzy Loss
Coach Stephen Silas was disappointed by the team's offensive outing but pleased by the second-half fight the Houston Rockets showcased amid their loss to the Jazz.
KENS 5
Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the first matchup of a four-game stretch on the West Coast. The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings. Don't let the record fool you. The Kings (0-3) have lost their three games by a combined 14 points. Those losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers and Warriors are expected to be championship contenders, and the Trail Blazers have a 4-0 record.
KRQE News 13
Mickey: Don’t overlook Chicago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys got back in the win column last week, and so did this week’s opponent. Dallas is set to host Chicago, and the Bears are coming off their biggest performance of the year. While Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is back with the team,...
