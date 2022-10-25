Read full article on original website
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist
By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
Ginger Zee missing from GMA after meteorologist announces her replacement
GMA star Ginger Zee has announced that she will be missing from Wednesday’s episode of the morning show. The popular meteorologist, 41, has said her pal Brittany Bell is filling in for her. Bell is a weather reporter at the New York television station WABC-TV. Zee has said that...
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
SheKnows
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
tvinsider.com
Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”
As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show
Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.
