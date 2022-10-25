Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie and Nikita address 'illegal lift' criticism from judges
Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin have addressed that so-called "illegal" lift during their latest dance. While the pair impressed with their Paso Doble to The Apprentice theme tune for the BBC 100 Week over the weekend (October 22), scoring a healthy 30, some of the judges' comments took aim at a particular lift during the routine.
digitalspy.com
BBC - Are soaps in danger of extinction
The rivalry between these two soaps endures today, with Coronation Street back on top – for now. But the reality is that Britain is no longer as engaged with the soap genre as it was. Last Christmas, just 2.9 million tuned in for the Christmas Day Eastenders episode, making it only the 10th most-watched programme on Christmas Day overall, where it used to regularly top the ratings. And it's not just EastEnders: "While TV viewing as a whole fell by 9% between 2017 and 2019, Coronation Street's audience fell by 19%, while Emmerdale's went down by 22%,” noted Stuart Jeffries in The Guardian earlier this year.
digitalspy.com
Emma Thompson describes "terror" watching husband Greg Wise on Strictly Come Dancing
Emma Thompson has described the "terror" she felt while watching her husband Greg Wise perform on Strictly Come Dancing last year. While appearing on The One Show last night (Wednesday 25), the Matilda the Musical actress was asked by hosts Jermaine Jenas and Zoe Ball if Wise's stint on Strictly had encouraged her to take up dancing.
DIY Photography
Tourists kill seal pup in quest for perfect selfie
Would you kill an innocent animal just to get your perfect selfie with it? That’s where we are at apparently in the humanity stakes. Tourists accidentally killed a seal pup after throwing it into the ocean and then dragging it out again for a selfie with it. The incident...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
digitalspy.com
The Vampire Diaries and Originals stars share photos from reunion
There was a cast reunion for both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals at the weekend. Some of the stars from both TV series were attending the I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls fan convention, which is a reference to the setting of both shows. Danielle Campbell, the actress...
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
You'll no doubt be hungry after watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2: next episode and everything we know about the food show
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy returns for season 2, with the actor exploring more Italian cities and their mouth-watering food.
digitalspy.com
Power Book 3: Raising Kanan adds The Americans star to season 3
The Americans star Grantham Coleman has joined the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan for its upcoming third season. According to Deadline, Coleman will play a key role in the Starz series as Unique's older brother, Ronnie Mathis. Ronnie has just been released from prison and, though his demeanour is described as "stoic", he's thought to have a whole lot of ruthlessness lying beneath it.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Christian Bale's Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye
Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has unveiled a chilling first trailer. Directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers), the film is adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel which fictionalises the origins of Edgar Allan Poe – legendary writer of The Raven. Christian Bale is the main attraction as Augustus...
digitalspy.com
EE - Lola
I cant believe there are no posts about this on here - apart from Ben getting control. How heart-breaking to see this and what a good bit of acting from Danielle - i will kind of miss her, she was always jolly and upbeat. I'm sad that Lola's getting killed...
digitalspy.com
Tomorrow’s Emmerdale to feature entire cast
If the article below is correct, in a unique episode, it’s apparently set to feature every single regular. That’s 65 credits - including Liv and Faith.. https://eastieoaks.com/2022/10/28/emmerdale-spoilers-cast-list-and-pictures-friday-28-october-2022/. Posts: 19,966. Forum Member. ✭✭. 27/10/22 - 23:26 #2. It’s correct, there is more information here. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. Posts: 24,124. Forum...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks producer a hypocrite
Does anyone else think Hollyoaks producer (Lucy Allan) is a hypocrite for axing actress Sarah Jayne Dunn who played Mandy for her online account? when the show screen nudity like shirtless and this evening's first look episode (October 27), Romeo was completely naked (But I am not complaining haha) when Prince came in.
digitalspy.com
New Corrie Storyline
Coronation Street is to highlight the issue of the grooming of disenfranchised and impressionable young men in a hard hitting storyline involving Max Turner. A lonely and vulnerable Max, played by Paddy Bever, is targeted by a gang of extremists ultimately putting his own life and that of his friends and family in danger.
digitalspy.com
Radio shows you hated when you were a child
.. but couldn't avoid as your parents listened. I nominate, all from Light Prog/Radio 2, Sing Something Simple, the Clitheroe Kid (Scottish comedy which really didn't travel well) and Tony Brandon (always kept calling listeners "viewers" I recall). ... but couldn't avoid as your parents listened. I nominate, all from...
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat One
Thanks to everybody who put in nominations for their favourite soap storylines. As mentioned, there'll be five heats containing tens storylines. The two with the most number of votes in each heat will go through to the final. The heats have been completely selected at random. This heat will close...
digitalspy.com
I think Eastenders are making a mistake killing off Lola with no chance of being together with Jay
It is a shame they are killing her off as she has become a good little actress and we wont get to see if her and Jay could have been one of the main couples in the show as they have a lot of chemistry. Good actress but painfully underused...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK reveals exit after iconic challenge Snatch Game
RuPaul's Drag Race UK spoilers follow. Le Fil has been axed from RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4. This week was the iconic challenge Snatch Game, where each queen has to perform an impression to make RuPaul laugh. Le Fil went with Netflix's Marie Kondo but it didn't get a positive reaction.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale boss explains reason behind show's special funeral scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has explained the reason behind the show's special funeral scene. Friday's episode will see the Dingle family coming together, in spite of their recent feuds, for a double funeral service to their family members Liv and Faith. The episode will feature a poignant...
Comments / 0