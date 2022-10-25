Read full article on original website
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Cantaloupe Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
Earnings Outlook For Qumu
Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Developments At Twitter Could Be Good News For Dogecoin
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday, finishing the week 5.37% higher and closing out its fourth straight week of gains, despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
FedEx Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
Recap: Churchill Downs Q3 Earnings
Churchill Downs CHDN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Churchill Downs beat estimated earnings by 24.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was down $9.90 million from the same...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
