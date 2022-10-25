ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Benzinga

Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours

Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Benzinga

Cantaloupe Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Benzinga

RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
MONTANA STATE
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Qumu

Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
UTAH STATE
Benzinga

FedEx Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Recap: Churchill Downs Q3 Earnings

Churchill Downs CHDN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Churchill Downs beat estimated earnings by 24.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was down $9.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy