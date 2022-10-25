Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msubobcats.com
Men’s Basketball Kicks off Season with Blue & Gold Scrimmage, MSU Billings Exhibition
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two home events for the Montana State men's basketball team will usher in the start of basketball season this week, as the Bobcats host the Blue & Gold Scrimmage on Thursday before welcoming Montana State University Billings to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse for the team's lone exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
KULR8
Rocky's Ayla Embry set to end her career as one of the program's best
BILLINGS--Frontier Conference volleyball is nearing the end of its season, and for one Rocky senior, the end of a decorated career. Senior libero Ayla Embry may go down as one of the program's best, but the senior says she's not focused on all the awards she's won or the records she's set, she's focused on one step at a time and life after volleyball.
KULR8
Broncs Boys Soccer Makes History Punching Ticket to Title Game
For the first time since 2011, Billings Senior boys soccer is going to the AA state title game after beating Bozeman 2-0 on Wednesday. The 6-seeded Broncs will take on top-seed Hellgate in Missoula on Saturday at 2 p.m. in hopes to clinch their first championship since 2004.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
KULR8
MSU Billings releases results of Mountain States Poll
BILLINGS, Mont. - The results of the Montana State University Billings Mountain States Poll were released Wednesday. Random digits based on phone numbers provided by Scientific Telephone Samples are used to choose respondents. Funding is provided for the Poll by the Department of Social Sciences and Cultural Studies and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Best Private High School in Montana
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!
In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
Billings tow company holds memorial for two employees killed on job
Their employer, Hanser’s of Billings, held a memorial Tuesday honoring the men’s lives and hoping to raise awareness about a new Montana law protecting tow-truck drivers on the job.
Two weeks from Montana midterm elections, 20% of absentee ballots turned in
The Montana Secretary of State’s website shows statewide, about 760,000 Montanans are registered to vote and almost two-thirds of voters are registered to vote absentee.
Montana doctors speak out against born-alive ballot measure, LR-131
More than 700 Montana healthcare providers have signed a letter voicing opposition to a ballot measure in front of Montana voters this November, saying it could do more harm than good.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winds bump temperatures up, but changes next week
We shift from wind, to warmer, to a pretty good chance of rain and snow by the middle of next week. And it is trending cooler, too.
Moose within Billings city limits settling in, concerning residents
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks originally planned to let the moose wander out of town on his own. But it doesn’t seem like he is leaving anytime soon, and residents say they are concerned.
We Visited the Haunted Billings Station in Montana – Here’s What We Found
After reading “Haunted Montana” by Karen Stevens about the most interesting locations across this Montana city, I decided to venture out into Billings to see if I could find some ghostly spirits living in our town. Stevens mentions in her book she visited Billings back in 1999, and...
KULR8
Montana Rescue Mission new unified campus will provide hands-on skill workshops for the homeless
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) expansion is still undergoing construction downtown, and will offer new services starting in 2023 upon its completion. The new unified campus would not only have separate bedroom spaces for men and women, but will even have more hands-on skill learning services and opportunities to better serve the homeless population of Billings.
KULR8
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
KULR8
Chair Yoga offers fitness alternative for senior community
Billings, MT.- The Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County offers a class to stretch people's ideas about yoga. Chair Yoga is an adaptive form of yoga that limits the amount of strain normal yoga may put on the muscles. The adult resource alliance partnered with Billings Parks and Recreation in 2020 to bring the practice to the Yellowstone County senior community.
KULR8
Billings gift cards offer resource to shop locally
BILLINGS, Mont. - Downtown Billings Alliance created a gift card program in November of 2020 for locally owned businesses in Billings as a resource to help attract more customers. "It brings people in that might not have otherwise stopped by and that's a super positive impact," said Alan Lamb, a...
KULR8
Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver
The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
Billings radio station vehicle stolen, then recovered
After breaking into Townsquare media on the top floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, he ended up on a joyride in a station vehicle.
Comments / 0