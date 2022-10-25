ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Rocky's Ayla Embry set to end her career as one of the program's best

BILLINGS--Frontier Conference volleyball is nearing the end of its season, and for one Rocky senior, the end of a decorated career. Senior libero Ayla Embry may go down as one of the program's best, but the senior says she's not focused on all the awards she's won or the records she's set, she's focused on one step at a time and life after volleyball.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Broncs Boys Soccer Makes History Punching Ticket to Title Game

For the first time since 2011, Billings Senior boys soccer is going to the AA state title game after beating Bozeman 2-0 on Wednesday. The 6-seeded Broncs will take on top-seed Hellgate in Missoula on Saturday at 2 p.m. in hopes to clinch their first championship since 2004.
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

MSU Billings releases results of Mountain States Poll

BILLINGS, Mont. - The results of the Montana State University Billings Mountain States Poll were released Wednesday. Random digits based on phone numbers provided by Scientific Telephone Samples are used to choose respondents. Funding is provided for the Poll by the Department of Social Sciences and Cultural Studies and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Best Private High School in Montana

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!

In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana Rescue Mission new unified campus will provide hands-on skill workshops for the homeless

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) expansion is still undergoing construction downtown, and will offer new services starting in 2023 upon its completion. The new unified campus would not only have separate bedroom spaces for men and women, but will even have more hands-on skill learning services and opportunities to better serve the homeless population of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Chair Yoga offers fitness alternative for senior community

Billings, MT.- The Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County offers a class to stretch people's ideas about yoga. Chair Yoga is an adaptive form of yoga that limits the amount of strain normal yoga may put on the muscles. The adult resource alliance partnered with Billings Parks and Recreation in 2020 to bring the practice to the Yellowstone County senior community.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Billings gift cards offer resource to shop locally

BILLINGS, Mont. - Downtown Billings Alliance created a gift card program in November of 2020 for locally owned businesses in Billings as a resource to help attract more customers. "It brings people in that might not have otherwise stopped by and that's a super positive impact," said Alan Lamb, a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver

The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
BILLINGS, MT

