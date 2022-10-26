ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Unloaded 9mm handgun, 7 loose bullets found in fanny pack of Terry Sanford High student: Sheriff

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHSBT_0imZRe8x00

A Cumberland County student is facing charges as a juvenile for having an unloaded gun on school property.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirms School Resource Officer (SRO) Deputy T. Scott received a tip about a weapon on campus at Terry Sanford High School Tuesday around 3:00 p.m.

During the investigation, the deputy located an unloaded 9mm handgun and seven bullets in the student's possession, a news release states. The student was taken into custody and turned over to the Youth Services division of the sheriff's office.

The student is facing a charge of possession of a firearm on campus.

Deputies said a vigilant student observed a partially exposed gun in a student's unzipped fanny pack and immediately notified the School Resource Officer on campus.

The Department of Juvenile Justice will determine the appropriate course of action, the sheriff's office said.

Cumberland County Schools released this statement about the incident:

Today, a student brought an unloaded gun on Terry Sanford High School's campus. As soon as school officials learned about this situation, they immediately acted and notified law enforcement to investigate. Thanks to the quick actions of students, staff and law enforcement, the situation was resolved without incident. The safety of all students and staff remains our top priority.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Youth Services Detective W. Lee at (910) 677-5473.

Comments / 9

Related
The Richmond Observer

Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting

HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
HOFFMAN, NC
cbs17

Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
WRAL News

Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Man Reports Bomb Threat

Deputies were called to a home near Whiteville Wednesday after a bomb threat. The call is thought to be related to rising tensions between supporters and opponents of sheriff candidates Jody Greene and Jason Soles. Brandon Patrick called 911 after someone called him from a blocked telephone number just before...
WHITEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy