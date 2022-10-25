Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
KNOX News Radio
3 hurt, 1 seriously, in Beltrami Co. rollover
Three people were injured – one seriously — in a one-vehicle rollover early today (Thu) in Beltrami County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after midnight on Highway 89 northwest of Bemidji. A northbound SUV lost control and rolled into a ditch. A passenger, 50-year-old...
kvrr.com
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0