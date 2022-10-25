ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests

When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
COLUMBIA, MO
Kendrick, Leipard vie for presiding commissioner seat

Voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to select a new presiding county commissioner, a position that is elected countywide. The current officeholder, Dan Atwill, is retiring after serving for 11 years in the post. The presiding commissioner job is one of the most powerful in local government as the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

