Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
Unopposed seats in the 2022 Boone County election
A handful of Boone County seats are uncontested in this year’s election cycle. Here’s a look into who will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
New Boone County Auditor to be elected after Pitchford retirement
After current Boone County Auditor June Pitchford announced her retirement, two new names will appear on the ballot Nov. 8. Republican Jason Gibson and Democrat Kyle Rieman, who both ran unopposed in their primaries, are seeking to replace Pitchford as Auditor.
Two running for House District 44
Boone County residents will vote in the House District 44 race on Nov. 8. The seat has been held by Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch since 2017.
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
Kendrick, Leipard vie for presiding commissioner seat
Voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to select a new presiding county commissioner, a position that is elected countywide. The current officeholder, Dan Atwill, is retiring after serving for 11 years in the post. The presiding commissioner job is one of the most powerful in local government as the...
