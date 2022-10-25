ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
The Spun

Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports

Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy

Kanye West's Donda Academy is officially toast ... the rapper just shuttered the doors to his school ... at least for now, as his troubles mount following his antisemitic remarks. The school's principal, Jason Angell, fired off an email to the parents of students, informing them that "at the discretion...
HuffPost

Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
UPI News

Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
TheDailyBeast

Now Gap Has Cut Ties With Kanye West

Gap is the latest brand to cut ties with Ye after several weeks of antisemitic rants and hateful rhetoric that got him banned from Twitter and Instagram. Gap previously ended its YeezyGap partnership in September, but was still selling and promoting the line up until this week. With Tuesday’s announcement, Gap joins Adidas, Balenciaga, and talent agency CAA as a few of the brands that have publicly disavowed West and terminated working relationships with him. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com,” the brand said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”
ABC6.com

Celtics’ Brown ends relationship Kanye West’s Donda Sports

BOSTON (WLNE) — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has terminated his association with Kayne West’s Donda Sports. Brown took to Twitter Tuesday night to make the announcement. “I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, oppressive rhetoric of any kind,”...
hotnewhiphop.com

STEM Severs Ties With Kanye West: Report

He famously released his “Donda 2” hit on a Stem player but according to reports, the company has removed his music. It has been all Kanye, all the time in the last few weeks as the world has watched a career unravel in real-time. West is known for his unfiltered hot takes about pop culture and politics, often jumping into controversy. He’s made wild claims about slavery, Harriet Tubman, Black Lives Matter, white men being silenced, and going “death con 3” on the Jewish community.
NBC News

Adidas terminates relationship with Kanye West after pressure to cut ties over antisemitic comments

Adidas has cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West after facing pressure to end its partnership with the rapper in the wake of his antisemitic comments. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
AFP

Kanye West 'escorted' out of Skechers offices

Kanye West was "escorted" by two executives out of the Skechers corporate offices after the rapper showed up uninvited, the shoe company said in a statement Wednesday. "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company said Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Aaron Donald Parts Ways With Donda Sports After Horrific Remarks By Owner Kanye West

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Arron Donald has parted ways with Donda Sports after recent anti Semitic comments from Donda Sports owner Kanye West. Donald, who is arguably the greatest defensive lineman to play the game of football stated that the decision was a family decision. “Our family has made...

