Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports
Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy
Kanye West's Donda Academy is officially toast ... the rapper just shuttered the doors to his school ... at least for now, as his troubles mount following his antisemitic remarks. The school's principal, Jason Angell, fired off an email to the parents of students, informing them that "at the discretion...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Reverses Abrupt Closure As Businesses Cut Ties With Rapper: Report
The school reportedly told parents that it was shutting down for the remainder of the school year, “at the discretion of our founder,” but then scrapped this decision.
HuffPost
Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
Dez Bryant Joins Antonio Brown in Support of Kanye West Amid Antisemitic Remarks
NFL free agent receiver Dez Bryant does not believe that the recent comments from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were antisemitic. Dez Bryant posted a clip on Twitter Wednesday of Ye saying that he is jealous of the way Jewish people do business. Bryant appeared to use the clip to show that Ye does not “hate Jewish people.”
Rams star Aaron Donald among athletes cutting ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports
Rams star Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown have cut ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports, denouncing his antisemitic comments.
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Now Gap Has Cut Ties With Kanye West
Gap is the latest brand to cut ties with Ye after several weeks of antisemitic rants and hateful rhetoric that got him banned from Twitter and Instagram. Gap previously ended its YeezyGap partnership in September, but was still selling and promoting the line up until this week. With Tuesday’s announcement, Gap joins Adidas, Balenciaga, and talent agency CAA as a few of the brands that have publicly disavowed West and terminated working relationships with him. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com,” the brand said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
Kanye West dropped by sponsors after antisemitic comments
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBS News to discuss the latest developments in the antisemitic controversy surrounding rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye.
ABC6.com
Celtics’ Brown ends relationship Kanye West’s Donda Sports
BOSTON (WLNE) — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has terminated his association with Kayne West’s Donda Sports. Brown took to Twitter Tuesday night to make the announcement. “I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, oppressive rhetoric of any kind,”...
hotnewhiphop.com
STEM Severs Ties With Kanye West: Report
He famously released his “Donda 2” hit on a Stem player but according to reports, the company has removed his music. It has been all Kanye, all the time in the last few weeks as the world has watched a career unravel in real-time. West is known for his unfiltered hot takes about pop culture and politics, often jumping into controversy. He’s made wild claims about slavery, Harriet Tubman, Black Lives Matter, white men being silenced, and going “death con 3” on the Jewish community.
Jaylen Brown sticking with Kanye West's Donda Sports despite rapper's antisemitic remarks
Editor's note: The following article includes offensive language and views that could be disturbing to some readers. Jaylen Brown is one of two prominent athletes to sign with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency. On Monday, the Boston Celtics forward told the Boston Globe that he's not parting with the agency...
NFL-Rams' Donald, Celtics' Brown cut ties with Kanye West's sports marketing agency
LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on Tuesday announced they were terminating their relationships with Kanye West's sports marketing agency in light of the musician's antisemitic remarks.
Basketball tournament drops Kanye West's Donda Academy out of 'good conscience'
Donda Academy, a private school founded by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is facing some heat following Ye's antisemitic comments.
Adidas terminates relationship with Kanye West after pressure to cut ties over antisemitic comments
Adidas has cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West after facing pressure to end its partnership with the rapper in the wake of his antisemitic comments. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
Kanye West 'escorted' out of Skechers offices
Kanye West was "escorted" by two executives out of the Skechers corporate offices after the rapper showed up uninvited, the shoe company said in a statement Wednesday. "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company said Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Aaron Donald Parts Ways With Donda Sports After Horrific Remarks By Owner Kanye West
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Arron Donald has parted ways with Donda Sports after recent anti Semitic comments from Donda Sports owner Kanye West. Donald, who is arguably the greatest defensive lineman to play the game of football stated that the decision was a family decision. “Our family has made...
