ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Missouri lands 2023 DL prospect Tounkara

(Columbia) -- Defensive lineman Serigne Tounkara has committed to Missouri. Tounkara -- a 2023 prospect from League City, Texas -- chose Missouri over offers from Colorado State, Houston, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech. Tounkara is Missouri's 13th commit to its 2023 class.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
ATLANTIC, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy