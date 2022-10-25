SPAM is one of the biggest scourges of email. Every day, everyone’s inbox receives dozens of spam emails, from messages sent by hackers to sales newsletters and advertisements sent for commercial purposes. Almost always, the purpose of this SPAM is to annoy us and try to make us fall for it, be it with an offer, a discount coupon, a “phishing”, etc. However, there is a very simple way to eradicate this problem: throwaway disposable mail.

7 HOURS AGO