techunwrapped.com
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
u.today
Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch New Oracle Service on BNB Chain, Citing Huge Opportunity
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume, is launching a new oracle service on its BNB blockchain. In a new company blog post, Binance says that it will be launching oracle services in a push to boost the BNB Chain ecosystem and the broader digital asset space.
techunwrapped.com
What you can do to get the best results and sell more: the last chapter of the course!
Today we bring you the last chapter of the four that make up the course “Course to digitize the businesses of SMEs and the self-employed”, starring Jesús García Fernández, digital marketing consultant, with the collaboration of sage. On this occasion, we tell you what the keys are to get the best results from your business and sell more.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Profit: Unlocking new financial possibilities through crypto
Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have undoubtedly dominated the news over the past two years. As the global pandemic provided an ideal setting for cryptocurrencies to shine, the crypto industry is expected to have one billion users by the end of 2022, indicating that people’s desire to invest in cryptocurrencies is ever-growing.
techunwrapped.com
these websites allow you to create temporary email addresses
SPAM is one of the biggest scourges of email. Every day, everyone’s inbox receives dozens of spam emails, from messages sent by hackers to sales newsletters and advertisements sent for commercial purposes. Almost always, the purpose of this SPAM is to annoy us and try to make us fall for it, be it with an offer, a discount coupon, a “phishing”, etc. However, there is a very simple way to eradicate this problem: throwaway disposable mail.
boundingintocrypto.com
Majority of Voters Want More Crypto Regulation — See Digital Assets as Long-Term Part of Economy, Survey Shows – Regulation Bitcoin News
A new survey shows that a majority of likely voters want more crypto regulation. “Our national survey shows voters believe in the promise of digital assets and see it as a long-term part of the economy and their financial future,” said the Crypto Council for Innovation. Voters Want...
We can finally reconcile privacy and compliance in crypto. Here are the new technologies that will protect user data and stop illicit transactions
Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Sep. 27, months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A recent bankruptcy filing by digital asset lending platform Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of nearly half a million depositors. It illustrates a risk that arises from the transparency and traceability of the blockchain.
Mastercard: Instant Push to Debit Near-Universal Payouts Choice for Gig Workers and Gamers
Whether it’s instant payments or real-time payments, either way it’s where disbursements seem to be headed, between the demand generated by gig workers and the needs of small businesses that survive or thrive by maintaining healthy cash flow. Mastercard Senior Vice President, Debit, North America Vickie Van Meir...
u.today
Visa Has Plans to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency Wallet
Global financial giant Visa has filed several cryptocurrency-related trademark applications, according to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. The applications indicate that the Fresno, California-based financial services corporation intends to launch its own cryptocurrency wallet. Visa also filed an application for software used in auditing cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets. The financial...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin transaction worth $500M cost $0.80 in fees
The Bitcoin network facilitated a transaction worth over $500 million on Oct. 27, transferring around 24,530 BTC. The entire transaction was sent, processed, and confirmed for a fee of just $0.83. According to data from mempool.space, the 24.5 sat/vB fee was significantly overpaid, as only around 10 sat/vB would have...
