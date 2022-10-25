ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techunwrapped.com

Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes

When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
u.today

Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
techunwrapped.com

What you can do to get the best results and sell more: the last chapter of the course!

Today we bring you the last chapter of the four that make up the course “Course to digitize the businesses of SMEs and the self-employed”, starring Jesús García Fernández, digital marketing consultant, with the collaboration of sage. On this occasion, we tell you what the keys are to get the best results from your business and sell more.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Profit: Unlocking new financial possibilities through crypto

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have undoubtedly dominated the news over the past two years. As the global pandemic provided an ideal setting for cryptocurrencies to shine, the crypto industry is expected to have one billion users by the end of 2022, indicating that people’s desire to invest in cryptocurrencies is ever-growing.
techunwrapped.com

these websites allow you to create temporary email addresses

SPAM is one of the biggest scourges of email. Every day, everyone’s inbox receives dozens of spam emails, from messages sent by hackers to sales newsletters and advertisements sent for commercial purposes. Almost always, the purpose of this SPAM is to annoy us and try to make us fall for it, be it with an offer, a discount coupon, a “phishing”, etc. However, there is a very simple way to eradicate this problem: throwaway disposable mail.
Fortune

We can finally reconcile privacy and compliance in crypto. Here are the new technologies that will protect user data and stop illicit transactions

Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Sep. 27, months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A recent bankruptcy filing by digital asset lending platform Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of nearly half a million depositors. It illustrates a risk that arises from the transparency and traceability of the blockchain.
u.today

Visa Has Plans to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency Wallet

Global financial giant Visa has filed several cryptocurrency-related trademark applications, according to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. The applications indicate that the Fresno, California-based financial services corporation intends to launch its own cryptocurrency wallet. Visa also filed an application for software used in auditing cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets. The financial...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin transaction worth $500M cost $0.80 in fees

The Bitcoin network facilitated a transaction worth over $500 million on Oct. 27, transferring around 24,530 BTC. The entire transaction was sent, processed, and confirmed for a fee of just $0.83. According to data from mempool.space, the 24.5 sat/vB fee was significantly overpaid, as only around 10 sat/vB would have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy