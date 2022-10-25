ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Curren Price Elected LA City Council's New President Pro Tempore

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZiVj_0imZIYpo00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Councilman Curren Price will serve as the next president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council, after his colleagues voted 11-0 Tuesday to appoint him to the post.

The president pro tempore is second in command of the City Council. Price was interested in seeking the council presidency after Nury Martinez resigned two weeks ago for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, but the council voted 10-0 for Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, the former president pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price.

Price delivered his opening remarks as president pro tempore over chants of "shame on you" from protesters at Tuesday's council meeting. They shouted and slapped benches for the entire meeting calling for Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign for their role in the scandal, unhappy that the council was meeting at all without those resignations.

"At a time of rising violence, great animosity and hateful rhetoric, we must come together and claim who we are as a city," Price said.

The 71-year-old Price has been on the council since 2013 and is in his third term representing the 9th District. He chairs the Economic Development and Jobs Committee. He said the council will need a collaborative leadership.

"As a 71-year-old Black man, I've had my fair share of experience fighting against adversities," Price said. "From living through a time of segregation, to the social justice revolutions today. We've got some difficult days ahead, but I have infinite hope that working together works."

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who was absent from the meeting, released a statement congratulating Price.

"His leadership is one of a coalition builder, and he has exemplified that ability in his own district to bridge the divides," Rodriguez said. "I look forward to working with him to emerge from this moment as a stronger, more unified Los Angeles."

O'Farrell, who has served as president pro tempore since last fall and briefly served as acting council president following Martinez's resignation, will relinquish his leadership post on the council.

"Whether any of us sit in this chair or around the horseshoe, we are all public servants," O'Farrell said while chairing last Friday's virtual council meeting from the chamber. "Both Paul and Curren are dedicated and very capable leaders. Since Paul was the council's unanimous choice for president, I feel it's important that Curren have the opportunity to serve as pro tem. He'll do a terrific job."

Price has served in both the California state Assembly and Senate, with stints chairing the Assembly's Committee on Elections and Redistricting and Committee on Governmental Organization, and the Senate's Business and Professions Committee. He was also chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus in 2010.

Prior to beginning his political career on the Inglewood City Council in 1993, Price was a small business owner and a consultant with the Small Business Administration.

In his opening remarks after being elected council president last Tuesday, Krekorian had stressed collaboration in a likely attempt to contrast with Martinez's efforts on the leaked tape to work behind the scenes to consolidate power during redistricting, as well as comments she made insulting her colleagues.

"The presidency will be a collective enterprise," Krekorian said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

22-Unit Apartment Building in Long Beach Sells for $6.64MM

Long Beach, Calif. October 26, 2022 – Stepp Commercial, a leading multifamily brokerage firm in the Los Angeles market, has completed the $6.64 million sale of a value-add 22-unit apartment property located at 4114 to 4118 Elm Avenue in the Bixby Knolls submarket of Long Beach, CA. Todd Hawke...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff Villanueva provides update on Attorney General’s investigation

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to provide a status on the investigation of the Attorney General on the search warrants that were served regarding the Peace over Violence investigation, and other relevant information. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inglewood restaurant gives formerly incarcerated a 2nd chance

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry employs formerly incarcerated men and women to facilitate an easier re-entry into society and reduce recidivism. The Inglewood restaurant serves fresh, fried-to-order seafood and homemade sides, while also giving people a second chance. To learn more, visit the restaurant or their website.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy