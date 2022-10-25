ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gazette to publish names of locals owed money by state

In an upcoming Ville Platte Gazette, you’ll find a list of Evangeline Parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Louisiana could see a construction boom in coming years

Louisiana could experience a boom in construction activity over the next five to six years, says Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors. While higher interest rates and a potential recession create headwinds, billions in infrastructure and petrochemical spending should keep firms busy at least through 2028, he says.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA
brproud.com

Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Sees Second-Highest Early Voting Numbers on First Day

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Early voting for the November election began on Tuesday, and Louisiana voters are clearly motivated to get out and vote. According to John Couvillion at JMC Analytics, Tuesday's numbers are the second-highest ever recorded on the first day of early voting, with 108,938 votes submitted Tuesday between on-site and mail-in. Most of those votes came from mail-in ballots.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Powerball Fever Rages All Across Louisiana

Another night with no big monster jackpot winner in the Powerball drawing. Millions of folks around the nation are still keeping an eye on the rising numbers. The jackpot is now worth at least $800 million dollars for the Saturday night drawing. The lump sum one time payout for that prize will be $383 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more

Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
LOUISIANA STATE
