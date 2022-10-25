ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey ‘rallying together’ ahead of CHA opener

With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different. After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘Dynamic personality’ | Penn State football freshman Vega Ioane catching attention in limited action

The 2022 Penn State recruiting class has already made its fair share of waves this fall, from Drew Allar to Nick Singleton to Kaytron Allen to Abdul Carter. However, one of the more surprising members of the group — both for his on-field presence and his journey to Happy Valley — has generated quite a bit of buzz in the past week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin

It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer struggles offensively in failed pursuit of standings points against Rutgers

Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule

The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks halting Ohio State, Chop Robinson’s status

Another year, another matchup with Ohio State that could make or break Penn State’s season. Donning one of the best overall units in college football, the Buckeyes are eyeing their way toward an undefeated season and another go at a national championship. With a win Saturday, the Nittany Lions could begin to make a run at a College Football Playoff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Film review | Heavier tight end usage makes big difference for Penn State football against Minnesota

Scoring just 17 points in each of its last two contests prior to its 45-17 win over Minnesota, Penn State’s offense looked to be on the brink of collapse entering Saturday. As boos rained down upon Sean Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback continued to give Beaver Stadium’s White Out crowd reason to complain amid two straight three-and-outs preceding an interception in the first quarter of action.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy