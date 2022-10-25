Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosts second annual Shrews Slamma Jamma
For the second year in a row, Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted his own Shrews Slamma Jamma. The event took place on the basketball court of East Halls on the University Park campus. Members from the men’s basketball team, as well as students and the NIttany Lion, came out to the event.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students ‘battle’ through ‘disappointing, unsafe’ student section at 2022 White Out game
Penn State student Olivia Carnes entered Beaver Stadium an hour and a half before the Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers kicked off the White Out, thinking she and her friends had plenty of time to find a seat. Though she entered through security easily, Carnes (sophomore-criminology) said the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey ‘rallying together’ ahead of CHA opener
With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different. After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.
Digital Collegian
‘Dynamic personality’ | Penn State football freshman Vega Ioane catching attention in limited action
The 2022 Penn State recruiting class has already made its fair share of waves this fall, from Drew Allar to Nick Singleton to Kaytron Allen to Abdul Carter. However, one of the more surprising members of the group — both for his on-field presence and his journey to Happy Valley — has generated quite a bit of buzz in the past week.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry is being patient with his first Penn State men’s basketball freshman class
It’s not normal that a college team doesn’t have a freshman class, except when it just hired a new coach before the start of the season who doesn’t have time to recruit — which is exactly what happened to Micah Shrewsberry last year. This year is...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin
It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
Digital Collegian
Undefeated No. 16 Penn State men’s hockey opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin, looking to up intensity
At 6-0, Penn State is on a roll to start the year — but it still isn't playing up to its standards as it travels to Wisconsin for a two-game series this weekend. Despite some offensive struggles in Game 2 of the series against St. Thomas last week, the offense is scoring 5.2 goals per game.
Digital Collegian
Strong team defense from each side underscores Penn State men’s soccer defeat to Rutgers at home
In an important game for two teams looking to move up the standings, as the regular season’s close and the Big Ten Tournament are nearing, Penn State took on Rutgers at Jeffrey Field while looking for just its second win of the month. The scarlet and black went into...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer struggles offensively in failed pursuit of standings points against Rutgers
Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer heads to Wisconsin for Round 1 of Big Ten Tournament on Oct. 30
The Big Ten women’s soccer tournament kicks off on Sunday with all of the first-round matchups being played at the higher seeds’ campuses. Sixth-seeded Penn State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the third-seeded Badgers. Approaching the start of the championship, Michigan State and Northwestern claim...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey takes on Lindenwood for 2-game series in Missouri
After stumbling a bit in the early part of its schedule, Penn State has regained its footing recently. Currently ranked No. 12 in the country, the Nittany Lions have a good chance to string together some wins and start to really take shape as a team. Penn State hosted Franklin...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule
The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hosts pivotal tilt with No. 2 Ohio State
Another highly ranked matchup awaits Penn State this weekend, with No. 2 Ohio State entering a Stripe Out in Beaver Stadium at noon Saturday. The Buckeyes have cruised to their undefeated record thus far, while Penn State hit a bump in the road with a blowout loss at Michigan. With...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's soccer player Sam Coffey named to the NWSL Best XI First Team
It's only Sam Coffey's first season in the NWSL, but the 23-year-old is already one of the league's brightest stars. Coffey, a midfielder for Portland Thorns FC was named to the 2022 NWSL Best XI First Team. The former Penn State playmaker is a key piece for Portland, which advanced...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s Jalen Pickett, 4 freshmen beat upperclassmen in “eye opening” 1st scrimmage
Micah Shrewsberry isn’t shy about saying who his team’s best player is. Penn State’s leading scorer a season ago, Jalen Pickett has returned for his fifth season of college basketball with a firepower that became clear in the team's first full-team workout. It was on that day...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks halting Ohio State, Chop Robinson’s status
Another year, another matchup with Ohio State that could make or break Penn State’s season. Donning one of the best overall units in college football, the Buckeyes are eyeing their way toward an undefeated season and another go at a national championship. With a win Saturday, the Nittany Lions could begin to make a run at a College Football Playoff.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer’s comeback bid falls short against Rutgers
Trailing Rutgers by just two points in the Big Ten standings with only two regular season matches remaining, Penn State came in searching for a momentous victory Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. Despite a hard fought second half, the Nittany Lions came up short, falling 2-1 to Rutgers in their...
Digital Collegian
Film review | Heavier tight end usage makes big difference for Penn State football against Minnesota
Scoring just 17 points in each of its last two contests prior to its 45-17 win over Minnesota, Penn State’s offense looked to be on the brink of collapse entering Saturday. As boos rained down upon Sean Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback continued to give Beaver Stadium’s White Out crowd reason to complain amid two straight three-and-outs preceding an interception in the first quarter of action.
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football has a stacked plate with load of talent from No. 2 Ohio State
Penn State has its second ranked matchup in the span of three weeks, and this time, it's No. 2 Ohio State — its toughest opponent of the season. The Buckeyes are undefeated on the season, and their offense is strong again, scoring the second-most points per game in the FBS and the most in the Big Ten with 49.6 points per game.
Digital Collegian
‘I'm trying to constantly evolve’ | 2nd-year coach Micah Shrewsberry eyes growth in himself and the team
With season two of Micah Shrewsberry’s tenure beginning in less than two weeks against Winthrop, Penn State looks to continue to grow as a team both offensively and defensively. After leading the Big Ten in scoring defense a year ago, the Nittany Lions ‘gritty not pretty’ mentality will continue...
